Export Signal (G Dataflow)

Configures the digitizer to generate a signal that other devices can detect when configured for digital triggering or sharing clocks.
Handle that identifies the NI-SCOPE instrument session as previously allocated by Initialize With Options.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
The signal (clock, trigger, or event) to export.
|Name
|Value
|Description
|None
|0
|Does not generate a digital pulse.
|Start Trigger
|2
|Generates a pulse at the start of the acquisition.
|Advance Trigger
|5
|Generates a pulse when the digitizer is advancing to the next record.
|Reference Trigger
|1
|Generates a pulse when detecting the stop/reference trigger.
|End of Record Event
|4
|Generates a pulse at the end of each record.
|End of Acquisition Event
|3
|Generates a pulse at the end of the acquisition.
|Ready for Start Event
|7
|Asserts when the digitizer is initiated and ready to accept a start trigger to begin sampling.
|Ready for Advance Event
|6
|Asserts when the digitizer is ready to advance to the next record.
|Ready for Reference Event
|10
|Asserts when the digitizer is ready to accept a reference trigger.
|Reference Clock
|100
|Exports the reference clock for the digitizer to the specified terminal.
|Sample Clock
|101
|Exports the sample clock for the digitizer to the specified terminal.
|5 Volt Power
|13
|Exports a 5 V power source.
Default: Start Trigger
The signal to be exported.
Default: None
The hardware signal line that contains the digital pulse.
|Name
|Value
|Description
|None
|VAL_NO_SOURCE
|No output terminal.
|PXI Trigger Line 0/RTSI 0
|VAL_RTSI_0
|Outputs the digital pulse on the 0 trigger line of a PXI chassis or an RTSI bus.
|PXI Trigger Line 1/RTSI 1
|VAL_RTSI_1
|Outputs the digital pulse on the 1 trigger line of a PXI chassis or an RTSI bus.
|PXI Trigger Line 2/RTSI 2
|VAL_RTSI_2
|Outputs the digital pulse on the 2 trigger line of a PXI chassis or an RTSI bus.
|PXI Trigger Line 3/RTSI 3
|VAL_RTSI_3
|Outputs the digital pulse on the 3 trigger line of a PXI chassis or an RTSI bus.
|PXI Trigger Line 4/RTSI 4
|VAL_RTSI_4
|Outputs the digital pulse on the 4 trigger line of a PXI chassis or an RTSI bus.
|PXI Trigger Line 5/RTSI 5
|VAL_RTSI_5
|Outputs the digital pulse on the 5 trigger line of a PXI chassis or an RTSI bus.
|PXI Trigger Line 6/RTSI 6
|VAL_RTSI_6
|Outputs the digital pulse on the 6 trigger line of a PXI chassis or an RTSI bus.
|PXI Trigger Line 7/RTSI 7 (RTSI Clock)
|VAL_RTSI_7
|Outputs the digital pulse on the 7 trigger line of a PXI chassis or RTSI bus, or the clock terminal of an RTSI bus.
|PXI Star Trigger
|VAL_PXI_STAR
|Outputs the digital pulse on the star trigger lines of a PXI chassis.
|PFI 0
|VAL_PFI_0
|Outputs the digital pulse on the PFI 0 line of a PXI chassis.
|PFI 1
|VAL_PFI_1
|Outputs the digital pulse on the PFI 1 line of a PXI chassis.
|PFI 2
|VAL_PFI_2
|Outputs the digital pulse on the PFI 2 line of a PXI chassis.
|PFI 3
|VAL_PFI_3
|Outputs the digital pulse on the PFI 3 line of a PXI chassis.
|PFI 4
|VAL_PFI_4
|Outputs the digital pulse on the PFI 4 line of a PXI chassis.
|PFI 5
|VAL_PFI_5
|Outputs the digital pulse on the PFI 5 line of a PXI chassis.
|PFI 6
|VAL_PFI_6
|Outputs the digital pulse on the PFI 6 line of a PXI chassis.
|PFI 7
|VAL_PFI_7
|Outputs the digital pulse on the PFI 7 line of a PXI chassis.
|Clock Out
|VAL_CLK_OUT
|Outputs the digital pulse on the ClkOut terminal.
Default: None
Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
The signal parameter specifies what condition causes the digitizer to generate the signal. The output terminal parameter specifies where to send the signal on the hardware (such as a PFI connector or RTSI line).
In cases where multiple instances of a particular signal exist, use signal identifier to specify which instance to control. For normal events, only one instance exists and you should leave signal identifier set to None. You can call this node multiple times and set each available line to a different signal.
To unprogram a specific line on a device, call this node, with the signal you no longer want to export and set output terminal to None.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application