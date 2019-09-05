Export Attribute Configuration (Export Attribute Configuration File) (G Dataflow)

Exports the attribute configuration of the session to the specified file.

Note You can export and import session attribute configurations only between NI-SCOPE devices with identical bus types, model numbers, channel counts, and onboard memory sizes and between NI-SCOPE sessions with the same number of initialized channels.

This node verifies that the attributes you have configured for the session are valid. If the configuration is invalid, this node returns an error.