Export Attribute Configuration (Export Attribute Configuration Buffer) (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

Device Mapping Behavior

When exporting and importing configurations between NI-SCOPE sessions that were both initialized with multiple instruments, the configurations of the exporting instruments are mapped to the importing instruments in the order you specify in the resource name input to the Initialize With Options node for each session.

For example, if your entry for resource name is PXI1Slot1,PXI1Slot2 for the exporting session and PXI2Slot2,PXI2Slot3 for the importing session:

The configuration exported from PXI1Slot1 is imported into PXI2Slot2 .

is imported into . The configuration exported from PXI1Slot2 is imported into PXI2Slot3 .