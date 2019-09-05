Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-SCOPE 19.1 Manual

Export Attribute Configuration (Export Attribute Configuration Buffer) (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: August 1, 2019

Exports the attribute configuration of the session to a buffer.

You can export and import session attribute configurations only between NI-SCOPE devices with identical bus types, model numbers, channel counts, and onboard memory sizes and between NI-SCOPE sessions with the same number of initialized channels.

This node verifies that the attributes you have configured for the session are valid. If the configuration is invalid, this node returns an error.

datatype_icon

session in

Handle that identifies the NI-SCOPE instrument session as previously allocated by Initialize With Options.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

session out

Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program.

datatype_icon

buffer

Byte array that contains the exported attribute configuration.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Device Mapping Behavior

When exporting and importing configurations between NI-SCOPE sessions that were both initialized with multiple instruments, the configurations of the exporting instruments are mapped to the importing instruments in the order you specify in the resource name input to the Initialize With Options node for each session.

For example, if your entry for resource name is PXI1Slot1,PXI1Slot2 for the exporting session and PXI2Slot2,PXI2Slot3 for the importing session:

  • The configuration exported from PXI1Slot1 is imported into PXI2Slot2.
  • The configuration exported from PXI1Slot2 is imported into PXI2Slot3.
NI-SCOPE will return an error if the total number of channels initialized for the exporting session is not equal to the total number of channels initialized for the importing session.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

