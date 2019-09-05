Configure Vertical (G Dataflow)

Configures the most commonly configured properties of the digitizer vertical subsystem, such as the range, offset, coupling, probe attenuation, and the channel name.
The method used to couple the input signal.
When input coupling changes, the input stage takes a finite amount of time to settle.
|Name
|Value
|Description
|AC
|0
|Couples the input signal with an AC current.
|DC
|1
|Couples the input signal with a DC current.
|Ground
|2
|Couples the input signal with a ground signal.
Default: DC
The probe attenuation for the input channel.
Default: 1
Handle that identifies the NI-SCOPE instrument session as previously allocated by Initialize With Options.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
The channel(s) from which to acquire data.
Channel String Syntax
The absolute value of the input range for a channel.
For example, to acquire a sine wave that spans between -5 and +5 V, set vertical range to 10.0 V.
Default: 10
The location of the center of the range with respect to ground.
For example, to acquire a sine wave that spans between 0.0 and 10.0 V, set this parameter to 5.0 V.
Default: 0
Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application