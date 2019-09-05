Configure Trigger (Analog » Width) (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program.

The upper bound, in seconds, on the range of pulse durations that triggers the oscilloscope.

The length of time the digitizer waits after it receives the trigger to start acquiring data.

The length of time the digitizer waits after detecting a trigger before enabling NI-SCOPE to detect another trigger.

Whether the oscilloscope triggers on pulses of duration within or outside the range of pulse durations bounded by width low threshold and width high threshold .

The source you want the digitizer to monitor for a trigger.

Handle that identifies the NI-SCOPE instrument session as previously allocated by Initialize With Options .

Polarity of the pulses that trigger the oscilloscope.

The method used to couple the trigger signal.

The lower bound, in seconds, on the range of pulse durations that triggers the oscilloscope.

Trigger System Operation

When you initiate an acquisition, the trigger system operates in the following manner:

The digitizer waits for the start trigger, which is configured through the Start Trigger Source property. The default value is immediate.

property. The default value is immediate. Upon receiving the start trigger, the digitizer begins sampling pretrigger points.

After the digitizer finishes sampling pretrigger points, the digitizer waits for a reference (stop) trigger that you specify with an instance of Configure Trigger .

. Upon receiving the reference trigger and then after completing posttrigger sampling, the digitizer finishes the acquisition.

You specify configuration parameters such as the trigger source and trigger delay with each Configure Trigger instance. Additionally, you can adjust the amount of pretrigger and posttrigger samples using reference position in Configure Horizontal Timing. The default is half the record length.

For multirecord acquisitions, all records after the first record are started based on the setting of the Advance Trigger Source property. The default value is immediate.