Configure Trigger (Analog » Video) (G Dataflow)

Configures the common properties specific to video triggering.
The TV event to trigger on.
|Name
|Value
|Description
|Field 1
|1
|Triggers on field 1 of the signal.
|Field 2
|2
|Triggers on field 2 of the signal.
|Any Field
|3
|Triggers on any field of the signal.
|Any Line
|4
|Triggers on the first line acquired.
|Line Number
|5
|Triggers on a specific line of a video signal. Valid values vary depending on the signal format.
The method used to couple the trigger signal.
|Name
|Value
|Description
|AC
|0
|Couples the trigger signal with an AC current.
|DC
|1
|Couples the trigger signal with a DC current.
|HF Reject
|3
|Couples the trigger signal with a high frequency reject filter.
|LF Reject
|4
|Couples the trigger signal with a low frequency reject filter.
|AC Plus HF Reject
|1001
|Couples the trigger signal with an AC current and a high frequency reject filter.
Default: DC
The polarity of the video sync.
|Name
|Value
|Description
|Positive
|1
|Syncs the video with positive polarity.
|Negative
|2
|Syncs the video with negative polarity.
Handle that identifies the NI-SCOPE instrument session as previously allocated by Initialize With Options.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
The source you want the digitizer to monitor for a trigger.
|Name
|Description
|Channel 0
|Monitors Channel 0 for a trigger signal.
|Channel 1
|Monitors Channel 1 for a trigger signal.
|Channel 2
|Monitors Channel 2 for a trigger signal.
|Channel 3
|Monitors Channel 3 for a trigger signal.
|Channel 4
|Monitors Channel 4 for a trigger signal.
|Channel 5
|Monitors Channel 5 for a trigger signal.
|Channel 6
|Monitors Channel 6 for a trigger signal.
|Channel 7
|Monitors Channel 7 for a trigger signal.
|External TRIG
|Monitors an external trigger input for a trigger signal.
Default: Channel 0
The video format to use.
|Name
|Value
|Description
|M-NTSC
|1
|Uses the M-NTSC video format for the video trigger.
|B/G-PAL
|2
|Uses the B/G-PAL video format for the video trigger.
|SECAM
|3
|Uses the SECAM video format for the video trigger.
|M-PAL
|1001
|Uses the M-PAL video format for the video trigger.
|480i/59.94 fps
|1010
|Uses the 480i video format at 59.94 frames per second for the video trigger.
|480i/60 fps
|1011
|Uses the 480i video format at 60 frames per second for the video trigger.
|480p/59.94 fps
|1015
|Uses the 480p video format at 59.94 frames per second for the video trigger.
|480p/60 fps
|1016
|Uses the 480p video format at 60 frames per second for the video trigger.
|576i/50 fps
|1020
|Uses the 576i video format at 50 frames per second for the video trigger.
|576p/50 fps
|1025
|Uses the 576p video format at 50 frames per second for the video trigger.
|720p/50 fps
|1031
|Uses the 720p video format at 50 frames per second for the video trigger.
|720p/59.94 fps
|1032
|Uses the 720p video format at 59.94 frames per second for the video trigger.
|720p/60 fps
|1033
|Uses the 720p video format at 60 frames per second for the video trigger.
|1080i/50 fps
|1040
|Uses the 1080i video format at 50 frames per second for the video trigger.
|1080i/59.94 fps
|1041
|Uses the 1080i video format at 59.94 frames per second for the video trigger.
|1080i/60 fps
|1042
|Uses the 1080i video format at 60 frames per second for the video trigger.
|1080p/24 fps
|1045
|Uses the 1080p video format at 24 frames per second for the video trigger.
The length of time the digitizer waits after detecting a trigger before enabling NI-SCOPE to detect another trigger.
Default: 0.00
The length of time the digitizer waits after it receives the trigger to start acquiring data.
The line number to trigger on. The line number range covers an entire frame. The number of lines available depends on the format of the video.
Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
When you initiate an acquisition, the trigger system operates in the following manner:
You specify configuration parameters such as the trigger source and trigger delay with each Configure Trigger instance. Additionally, you can adjust the amount of pretrigger and posttrigger samples using reference position in Configure Horizontal Timing. The default is half the record length.
For multirecord acquisitions, all records after the first record are started based on the setting of the Advance Trigger Source property. The default value is immediate.