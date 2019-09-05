Configure Trigger (Analog » Runt) (G Dataflow)

Configures common properties for runt triggering.
A runt trigger occurs when both the leading edge and trailing edge of a pulse cross only one of two trigger thresholds you specify and with a polarity you specify, where the polarity is relative to the threshold crossed.
The method used to couple the trigger signal.
|Name
|Value
|Description
|AC
|0
|Couples the trigger signal with an AC current.
|DC
|1
|Couples the trigger signal with a DC current.
|HF Reject
|3
|Couples the trigger signal with a high frequency reject filter.
|LF Reject
|4
|Couples the trigger signal with a low frequency reject filter.
|AC Plus HF Reject
|1001
|Couples the trigger signal with an AC current and a high frequency reject filter.
Default: DC
Polarity of the runt pulses, relative to the runt threshold the pulses cross, that trigger the oscilloscope for runt triggering.
|Name
|Description
|Positive
|Triggers on pulses of positive polarity relative to the runt low threshold that do not cross the runt high threshold.
|Negative
|Triggers on pulses of negative polarity relative to the runt high threshold that do not cross the runt low threshold.
|Either
|Triggers on pulses of either positive or negative polarity.
Default: Positive
Handle that identifies the NI-SCOPE instrument session as previously allocated by Initialize With Options.
The source you want the digitizer to monitor for a trigger.
|Name
|Description
|Channel 0
|Monitors Channel 0 for a trigger signal.
|Channel 1
|Monitors Channel 1 for a trigger signal.
|Channel 2
|Monitors Channel 2 for a trigger signal.
|Channel 3
|Monitors Channel 3 for a trigger signal.
|Channel 4
|Monitors Channel 4 for a trigger signal.
|Channel 5
|Monitors Channel 5 for a trigger signal.
|Channel 6
|Monitors Channel 6 for a trigger signal.
|Channel 7
|Monitors Channel 7 for a trigger signal.
|External TRIG
|Monitors an external trigger input for a trigger signal.
Default: Channel 0
The lower of two thresholds, in volts, that bound the vertical range to examine for runt pulses.
Default: 0.0
The higher of two thresholds, in volts, that bound the vertical range to examine for runt pulses.
Default: 0.0
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
The length of time the digitizer waits after detecting a trigger before enabling NI-SCOPE to detect another trigger.
Default: 0.00
The length of time the digitizer waits after it receives the trigger to start acquiring data.
Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
You can add time qualification to trigger on runt pulses that, in addition to meeting your amplitude and polarity criteria, also meet duration criteria. Add time qualification to the runt trigger with the Runt Time Condition, Runt Time Low Limit, and Runt Time High Limit properties. Time qualification is disabled by default.
When you initiate an acquisition, the trigger system operates in the following manner:
You specify configuration parameters such as the trigger source and trigger delay with each Configure Trigger instance. Additionally, you can adjust the amount of pretrigger and posttrigger samples using reference position in Configure Horizontal Timing. The default is half the record length.
For multirecord acquisitions, all records after the first record are started based on the setting of the Advance Trigger Source property. The default value is immediate.