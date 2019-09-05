Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-SCOPE 19.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Close External Calibration (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: August 1, 2019

Closes an external calibration session. You must call this node each time you call Initialize External Calibration, even if an error occurs during calibration.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

session in

The instrument handle that you obtain from Initialize External Calibration. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

action

The action to take with the calibration constants.

Name Value Description
Store Calibration 0 Stores the new calibration constants in the EEPROM. For most digitizers, the current system date and the incremented calibration count are also stored. For SMC-based digitizers, the current system date and the onboard temperature are also stored.
Abort Calibration 1 Closes the session and discards any new calibration constants. Some devices may write to the EEPROM during calibration, in which case this action restores the EEPROM to its original state.
datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics