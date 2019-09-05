Clear Waveform Processing (G Dataflow)

session in Handle that identifies the NI-SCOPE instrument session as previously allocated by Initialize With Options. error in Error conditions that occur before this node runs. The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior. Standard Error Behavior Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way. error in does not contain an error error in contains an error If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally. If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out. If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out. Default: No error channels The channel(s) from which to acquire data. Channel String Syntax This input parameter has the following syntax options: A single channel, such as 0

A list of channels, such as 0,1 or 3,2,1,0

or A range of channels, such as 0-7 or 0:7

or A combination of channels from multiple instruments, such as PXI1Slot3/0,PXI1Slot3/2-3,PXI1Slot4/2-3 Note The order of channels in a list is important. The data for each channel is returned in the order the channels occur in the list. session out Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program. error out Error information. The node produces this output according to standard error behavior. Standard Error Behavior Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way. error in does not contain an error error in contains an error If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally. If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out. If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Processing Steps The processing steps are added with Add Waveform Processing , where the steps are completed in the same order in which they are registered. The processing measurements are streamed, so the result of the first processing step is used as the input for the next step. The processing is also done before any other measurements.