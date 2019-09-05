Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-SCOPE 19.1 Manual

Change Calibration Password (G Dataflow)

Version:
Last Modified: August 1, 2019

Changes the password used to begin an external calibration session.

This node verifies old password against the password stored in the device's EEPROM. If the two passwords match, the node stores the new password in the device's EEPROM. The password is stored as four characters, but shorter strings are acceptable.

datatype_icon

session in

The instrument handle that you obtain from Initialize External Calibration. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

old password

The password currently stored in the device's EEPROM.

datatype_icon

new password

The new password to store in the device's EEPROM. A maximum of 4 characters can be stored.

datatype_icon

session out

Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Default Passwords

For most digitizers, the default password is an empty string. For SMC-based devices, the default password is NI. If you forget your password, call National Instruments for assistance.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

