Auto Setup (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program.

Settings Changed by Auto Setup

This node changes the following settings to the following values:

General Settings Value Acquisition Mode Normal Reference Clock Internal

Vertical Settings Value Vertical Coupling AC (when AC is supported; otherwise DC) Vertical Bandwidth Full Vertical Range Changed by Auto Setup Vertical Offset 0 V Probe Attenuation Unchanged by Auto Setup Input Impedance Unchanged by Auto Setup

Horizontal Settings Value Sample Rate Changed by Auto Setup Min Record Length Changed by Auto Setup Enforce Realtime True Number of Records 1

Triggering Settings Value Trigger Type Edge if signal present, otherwise immediate. Trigger Channel Lowest numbered channel with a signal present. Trigger Slope Positive Trigger Coupling DC Reference Position 50% Trigger Level 50% of signal on trigger channel Trigger Delay 0 Trigger Holdoff 0 Trigger Output None

PXIe-5185 and PXIe-5186 Unique Behavior

Because PXIe-5185 and PXIe-5186 modules have two physical connectors (50 Ω input impedance, 1 MΩ input impedance) for each channel, this node has unique behavior for these modules.

When you use niScope Properties to specify the input impedance on either channel or both channels, this node searches for a signal on only that input connector. If no signal is detected, NI-SCOPE returns a warning and both channels are enabled for the input impedance specified.

If you do not specify an input impedance, this node searches for a signal on both input connectors (first on the 50 Ω input connector, then on the 1 MΩ input connector). If NI-SCOPE detects a signal on the 50 Ω connector (default), then it uses that signal. If NI-SCOPE does not detect a signal on the 50 Ω connector, then it searches the 1 MΩ connector for a signal. If a signal is not detected on any connectors, NI-SCOPE returns a warning and both channels are enabled with 50 Ω impedance.