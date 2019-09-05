Auto Setup (G Dataflow)

Automatically configures the oscilloscope.
When you call this node, the oscilloscope senses the input signal and automatically configures many of the instrument settings. If a signal is detected on a channel, the driver chooses the smallest available vertical range that is larger than the signal range. For example, if the signal is a 1.2 Vpk-pk sine wave, and the device supports 1 V and 2 V vertical ranges, the driver will choose the 2 V vertical range for that channel.
If no signal is found on any analog input channel, a warning is returned and all channels are enabled. A channel is considered to have a signal present if the signal is at least 10% of the smallest vertical range available for that channel.
Handle that identifies the NI-SCOPE instrument session as previously allocated by Initialize With Options.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
This node changes the following settings to the following values:
|General Settings
|Value
|Acquisition Mode
|Normal
|Reference Clock
|Internal
|Vertical Settings
|Value
|Vertical Coupling
|AC (when AC is supported; otherwise DC)
|Vertical Bandwidth
|Full
|Vertical Range
|Changed by Auto Setup
|Vertical Offset
|0 V
|Probe Attenuation
|Unchanged by Auto Setup
|Input Impedance
|Unchanged by Auto Setup
|Horizontal Settings
|Value
|Sample Rate
|Changed by Auto Setup
|Min Record Length
|Changed by Auto Setup
|Enforce Realtime
|True
|Number of Records
|1
|Triggering Settings
|Value
|Trigger Type
|Edge if signal present, otherwise immediate.
|Trigger Channel
|Lowest numbered channel with a signal present.
|Trigger Slope
|Positive
|Trigger Coupling
|DC
|Reference Position
|50%
|Trigger Level
|50% of signal on trigger channel
|Trigger Delay
|0
|Trigger Holdoff
|0
|Trigger Output
|None
Because PXIe-5185 and PXIe-5186 modules have two physical connectors (50 Ω input impedance, 1 MΩ input impedance) for each channel, this node has unique behavior for these modules.
When you use niScope Properties to specify the input impedance on either channel or both channels, this node searches for a signal on only that input connector. If no signal is detected, NI-SCOPE returns a warning and both channels are enabled for the input impedance specified.
If you do not specify an input impedance, this node searches for a signal on both input connectors (first on the 50 Ω input connector, then on the 1 MΩ input connector). If NI-SCOPE detects a signal on the 50 Ω connector (default), then it uses that signal. If NI-SCOPE does not detect a signal on the 50 Ω connector, then it searches the 1 MΩ connector for a signal. If a signal is not detected on any connectors, NI-SCOPE returns a warning and both channels are enabled with 50 Ω impedance.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application