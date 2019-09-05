Adjust VCXO Calibration (G Dataflow)

Calibrates the sample rate of SMC-based digitizers.

Note Use this node only when following the external calibration procedure for your device.

This node adjusts the frequency of the voltage controlled crystal oscillator (VCXO) that serves as the digitizer's onboard sample rate timebase. Check the calibration procedure of your device and set the value of stimulus frequency. Before calling this node, connect an accurate, stable reference signal to channel 0 (the channel used is not configurable).

This node adjusts frequency calibration constants until the digitizer measures the frequency of the reference signal. The new calibration constants take effect immediately for the duration of the external calibration session. The constants are written to the EEPROM if you call Close External Calibration with no errors and with action set to Store Calibration.