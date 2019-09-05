Adjust VCXO Calibration (G Dataflow)

Calibrates the sample rate of SMC-based digitizers.
This node adjusts the frequency of the voltage controlled crystal oscillator (VCXO) that serves as the digitizer's onboard sample rate timebase. Check the calibration procedure of your device and set the value of stimulus frequency. Before calling this node, connect an accurate, stable reference signal to channel 0 (the channel used is not configurable).
This node adjusts frequency calibration constants until the digitizer measures the frequency of the reference signal. The new calibration constants take effect immediately for the duration of the external calibration session. The constants are written to the EEPROM if you call Close External Calibration with no errors and with action set to Store Calibration.
The instrument handle that you obtain from Initialize External Calibration. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
The frequency of the external reference clock connected to channel 0.
Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
