This product supports the following PXI Oscilloscopes:
PXI-5105
PXIe-5105
PXIe-5110
PXIe-5111
PXIe-5113
PXI-5114
PXIe-5114
PXI-5122
PXIe-5122
PXI-5124
PXI-5142
PXI-5152
PXI-5153
PXI-5154
PXI-5922
PXIe-5160
PXIe-5162
PXIe-5163
PXIe-5164
PXIe-5170
PXIe-5171
PXIe-5172
PXIe-5185
PXIe-5186
This product supports the PXIe-5622 PXI IF Digitizer.
This product supports the following Oscilloscope Devices:
PCI-5105
PCI-5114
PCI-5122
PCI-5124
PCI-5142
PCI-5152
PCI-5153
PCI-5154
PCI-5922
USB-5132
USB-5133