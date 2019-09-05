Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-SCOPE 19.1 Manual

NI-SCOPE Soft Front Panel and InstrumentStudio

Last Modified: August 1, 2019

When you install NI-SCOPE on a 64-bit system, you can monitor, control, and record measurements from supported devices using InstrumentStudio. InstrumentStudio is a software-based front panel application that allows you to perform interactive measurements on several different device types in a single program.

Note  

InstrumentStudio is supported only on 64-bit systems. If you are using a 32-bit system, use your driver's specific soft front panel instead of InstrumentStudio.

InstrumentStudio is automatically installed when you install the NI-SCOPE driver. You can access InstrumentStudio in one of the following ways:
  • From the Windows start menu, select National Instruments»[Driver] Soft Front Panel. This launches InstrumentStudio and runs a soft front panel populated with NI-SCOPE devices.
  • From the Windows start menu, select National Instruments»InstrumentStudio [year]. This launches InstrumentStudio and runs a soft front panel populated with devices detected on your system.
  • From Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX), select a device and then click Test Panels.... This launches InstrumentStudio and runs a soft front panel for the device you selected.

For more information on using InstrumentStudio, refer to the InstrumentStudio Manual.

