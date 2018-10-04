Set Calibration Internal Reference (G Dataflow)

session in The instrument handle that you obtain from Initialize External Calibration. The handle identifies a particular instrument session. error in Error conditions that occur before this node runs. The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior. Standard Error Behavior Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way. error in does not contain an error error in contains an error If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally. If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out. If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out. Default: No error which reference The reference to store, fetch, or route. internal reference The value of the internal reference stored during the last external calibration session. session out Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program. error out Error information. The node produces this output according to standard error behavior. Standard Error Behavior Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way. error in does not contain an error error in contains an error If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally. If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out. If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Routing the Internal Reference The PXI-5112 and PCI-5112 support routing the internal reference to the front BNC connectors using Route Internal Reference Calibration . You can measure the internal reference with a DMM to verify it is within specification and then call this node to store the measured value in the EEPROM. Storing the internal reference allows you to track the drift of the internal reference over time. The reference value is stored for tracking purposes only and is not used during the operation of the oscilloscope. The reference value is stored in the EEPROM as a 32-bit floating point number. Using Set Calibration Internal Reference in an External Calibration Session This node requires a session handle returned from Initialize External Calibration . The internal reference value is not written to the EEPROM until Close External Calibration is called with action set to Store Calibration . If this node is not called during an external calibration session, the internal reference value is instead set to zero in the EEPROM when Close External Calibration is called with action set to Store Calibration . This process ensures consistent calibration count, date, and internal reference values in the EEPROM.