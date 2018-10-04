Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-SCOPE 18.6 Manual

Set Accessory Source Calibration (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: April 2, 2018

For the PXI-5900 PXI RF Amplifier, this node connects the specified channel to the calibration source and sets the calibration source to ±10 V or to GND.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

session in

The instrument handle that you obtain from Initialize External Calibration. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

channels

The channel to calibrate.

Channel String Syntax

This input parameter has the following options:

  • A single channel, such as 0.
  • A list of channels, such as 0,1 or 3,2,1,0
  • A range of channels, such as 0-7 or 0:7.
  • All channels, which is designated by an empty string.
spd-note-note
Note  

The order of channels in a list is important. The attributes are set on the channels in the order they occur in the string.

datatype_icon

calibration source

The source of the calibration signal.

Name Value Description
+10V 1 Ground plus 10 volts.
GND 0 Ground.
-10V 1 Ground minus 10 volts.

Default: GND

datatype_icon

session out

Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

