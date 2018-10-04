Route Internal Reference Calibration (G Dataflow)

For the PXI-5112 and PCI-5112, this node routes the internal reference to the front BNC connector of the specified channel.

Use this node when measuring the internal reference of the PXI-5112 or PCI-5112 and storing the value in the EEPROM with Set Calibration Internal Reference, which allows you to track both the verification procedure and the drift of the source over time.