Single-Board RIO System

A Single-Board RIO (sbRIO) device consists of a real-time processor connected to a reconfigurable FPGA on a single PCB. The user-reconfigurable FPGA controls the digital and analog I/O lines for the sbRIO device. Depending on the device, sbRIO devices feature onboard digital I/O, onboard C Series Modules, and/or expansion slots for C Series modules and sbRIO mezzanine cards.

You can configure the sbRIO device and use the LabVIEW FPGA Module and CompactRIO Device Drivers to create and download a custom VI to the FPGA to define the timing and functionality of the sbRIO device. If you have only LabVIEW and CompactRIO Device Drivers but not the FPGA Module, you cannot create new FPGA VIs, but you can create VIs that run on Windows or a LabVIEW Real-Time (RT) target to control existing FPGA VIs.