Adding C Series Modules in Scan Interface Mode

Last Modified: October 11, 2017
Right-click the Real-Time Scan Resources Item in the Project Explorer window and select from the shortcut menu to display the Add Targets and Devices dialog box.
- Select to display the New C Series Module dialog box.
- Select the appropriate C Series module from the Module Type pull-down menu and OK. LabVIEW adds a module item and FPGA I/O items for the module I/O to the project.
- Repeat steps 1 through 3 to add additional C Series modules to the project.
- Right-click a module item in the Project Explorer window and select Properties from the shortcut menu to configure module-specific settings.
LabVIEW adds the following target to your project.
|Item Icon
|Device
|Description
|
|C Series modules
|LabVIEW adds this module target to a project for C Series modules.
|
|Onboard C Series modules
|LabVIEW adds this module target to a project for C Series modules onboard a Single-Board RIO device. LabVIEW adds onboard modules to the project in the Scan Interface mode. You can drag the onboard module item to the FPGA target to place the module in the FPGA interface mode.
