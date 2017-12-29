Adding a Chassis Item for R Series Expansion Chassis

Right-click My Computer in the Project Explorer window and select New»Targets and Devices from the shortcut menu to display the Add Targets and Devices dialog box.

Select the appropriate R Series device and click OK. LabVIEW adds an FPGA target item for the R Series device to the project.

Right-click the FPGA Target for the R Series device in the Project Explorer window and select New»R Series Expansion Chassis from the shortcut menu to display the New R Series Expansion Chassis dialog box.

Select the connector to which the R Series Expansion chassis is connected in the Location pull-down menu.

Select the Discover C Series modules checkbox and click OK to add items to the project.