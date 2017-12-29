FPGA Interface Errors

The FPGA interface can return the following error codes for CompactRIO.
|Code
|Description
|−65634
|The value entered for the Rated Phase Current property is not in the valid range. Valid values are between 0 A and 2 A.
|−65633
|The Rated Phase Current cannot be 0. Change the Rated Phase Current to a valid non-zero value. Refer to the help documentation for more information about this property.
|−65632
|The drive is disabled due to a fault or other hardware issue. Use the Get Status method to determine the source of the issue, resolve the issue, then execute the Enable Drive method.
|−65631
|You cannot execute this node when the drive is disabled. Enable the drive and try again.
|−65630
|You cannot update this property when the drive is enabled. Disable the drive before updating this property.
|−65629
|The value entered for the Splines per Scan property is not in the valid range. Valid values are 1 to 65,536.
|−65628
|The value entered for the Spline Rate or Setpoint Rate property is not in the valid range. Valid values are 2000 to 20,000 module clock ticks.
|−65627
|You cannot update this property when the module is in Fault state or Active state. Switch the module to Configuration state before updating this property.
|−65626
|You cannot update properties when the module is in Initialization state. Switch to Configuration state before changing any properties.
|−65625
|You cannot use this method when the module is in Initialization or Configuration state. Switch to Active or Fault state before executing this method.
|−65624
|You cannot switch to Active state from Fault state until you clear the fault condition(s).
|−65623
|You cannot switch from Initialization state to Active state or Fault state. The only valid state change from Initialization state is to Configuration state.
|−65622
|Unable to communicate with the module. Reinsert the module and check connections. If the problem persists, contact National Instruments.
|−65621
|The project contains a module in slot 16 that does not match the type of the module in slot 16 of the chassis.
|−65620
|The project contains a module in slot 15 that does not match the type of the module in slot 15 of the chassis.
|−65619
|The project contains a module in slot 14 that does not match the type of the module in slot 14 of the chassis.
|−65618
|The project contains a module in slot 13 that does not match the type of the module in slot 13 of the chassis.
|−65617
|The project contains a module in slot 12 that does not match the type of the module in slot 12 of the chassis.
|−65616
|The project contains a module in slot 11 that does not match the type of the module in slot 11 of the chassis.
|−65615
|The project contains a module in slot 10 that does not match the type of the module in slot 10 of the chassis.
|−65614
|The project contains a module in slot 9 that does not match the type of the module in slot 9 of the chassis.
|−65613
|The project contains a module in slot 8 that does not match the type of the module in slot 8 of the chassis.
|−65612
|The project contains a module in slot 7 that does not match the type of the module in slot 7 of the chassis.
|−65611
|The project contains a module in slot 6 that does not match the type of the module in slot 6 of the chassis.
|−65610
|The project contains a module in slot 5 that does not match the type of the module in slot 5 of the chassis.
|−65609
|The project contains a module in slot 4 that does not match the type of the module in slot 4 of the chassis.
|−65608
|The project contains a module in slot 3 that does not match the type of the module in slot 3 of the chassis.
|−65607
|The project contains a module in slot 2 that does not match the type of the module in slot 2 of the chassis.
|−65606
|The project contains a module in slot 1 that does not match the type of the module in slot 1 of the chassis.
|−65605
|The project contains a module in slot 16 but slot 16 is empty.
|−65604
|The project contains a module in slot 15 but slot 15 is empty.
|−65603
|The project contains a module in slot 14 but slot 14 is empty.
|−65602
|The project contains a module in slot 13 but slot 13 is empty.
|−65601
|The project contains a module in slot 12 but slot 12 is empty.
|−65600
|The project contains a module in slot 11 but slot 11 is empty.
|−65599
|The project contains a module in slot 10 but slot 10 is empty.
|−65598
|The project contains a module in slot 9 but slot 9 is empty.
|−65597
|The project contains a module in slot 8 but slot 8 is empty.
|−65596
|The project contains a module in slot 7 but slot 7 is empty.
|−65595
|The project contains a module in slot 6 but slot 6 is empty.
|−65594
|The project contains a module in slot 5 but slot 5 is empty.
|−65593
|The project contains a module in slot 4 but slot 4 is empty.
|−65592
|The project contains a module in slot 3 but slot 3 is empty.
|−65591
|The project contains a module in slot 2 but slot 2 is empty.
|−65590
|The project contains a module in slot 1 but slot 1 is empty.
|−65587
|The bitfile required by the RIO Scan Interface is either missing or corrupt. Reinstall the software on the LabVIEW Real-Time target.
|−65582
|An open thermocouple was detected.
|−65581
|The FPGA personality currently running on the CompactRIO chassis does not support the RIO Scan Interface in this slot.
|−65580
|The FPGA personality running on the RIO target does not have enough specialty digital resources to support this module.
|−65537
|The module that was detected is different than the module that was expected. Make sure the slot the module is configured for in software matches the physical location of the module.
|−65536
|Unable to communicate with the module. Reinsert the module and check connections. If the chassis is in FPGA Interface programming mode, make sure you have opened an FPGA reference to a bitfile or FPGA VI with Scan Interface support for the module you are trying to access using the Scan Interface.
|−65512
|The data transfer for some IO Variables on this target could not be completed in the allotted time and some values' updates may have been delayed. Please slow down the IO Scan rate to avoid this problem.
|−65408
|This deploy operation did not succeed because the model number of the module in the slot did match the project.
|−65407
|Too many specialty digital slots. In Scan Interface mode, you can configure only two slots for specialty digital I/O. If you want more specialty digital slots, add an FPGA target under the chassis to put the chassis in LabVIEW FPGA interface mode.
|−63043
|The session is invalid. The target may have been reset or rebooted, or the network connection may have timed out because of processor overuse. Check the network connection, reduce the demand on the processor, and decrease the timeout of the operation that failed. If the problem persists, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code expd6p.
|−63035
|The attempt to open a RIO session failed because the driver was not yet initialized.
|65000
|Unable to mount drive. The given device is either not present or not recognizable as a mountable device.
|65001
|No partitions found. The partition table on the device is corrupt or the device has zero partitions on it.
|65002
|Invalid drive handle. The given handle does not represent an active mounted drive.
|65003
|Drive already mounted. The given device is already mounted as a drive.
|65004
|The channel, slot, or connector number you wired to the method input is invalid. Change the method input to match the configuration of the CompactRIO system.
|65005
|The C Series module at the specified location does not support TEDS or TEDS access is not enabled for the module.
|65006
|Communication with the module timed out. The module is busy performing another action or LabVIEW is unable to communicate with the module.
|65007
|No TEDS sensor was detected on the specified channel. Make sure that the C Series module and sensor are properly connected. Make sure the specified location matches the sensor location.
|65008
|CompactRIO does not support the TEDS sensor connected to this channel.
|65009
|The PXI trigger that you have selected to reserve or unreserve is invalid. Valid PXI triggers are 0 through 7, inclusive.
|65011
|Data could not be read. Unable to determine TEDS standard template type. Verify sensor connections and that the sensor is a standard type. If the problem persists, read the entire sensor EEPROM by selecting Entire EEPROM on the Data to Read terminal of the Read TEDS Invoke Method.
|65100
|You have entered a data rate that is not supported by the selected module and oversample clock frequency.
|65200
|DIO Line Access Conflict. Invalid module configuration. A single physical DIO line cannot be accessed by multiple types of output nodes when the Number of Synchronizing Registers=0 and any of the output accesses is in a Single-Cycle Timed Loop. Either change the number of Synchronizing Registers to 1 in the module's properties dialog, or access the resource exclusively as a port or an individual line, not both.
|65201
|Duplicate Terminals In The Same Node. An FPGA I/O Node has duplicate terminals. Delete the duplicate terminal from the I/O Node.
|65202
|Digital Resource Access Conflict. The digital I/O resource cannot be accessed in a Single-Cycle Timed Loop from both a Digital Output function and a Digital Port Output function. If you need to access this resource in a Single-Cycle Timed Loop, please exclusively use just the Digital Output function or Digital Port Output function, not both.
|65203
|Module Timebase Configuration Error. LabVIEW detected an invalid configuration for an FPGA I/O Node that contains channels from a module with a configurable timebase. If channels of multiple modules with a configurable timebase are in the same FPGA I/O Node, make sure you configure the modules to share the same timebase. Use the C Series Module Properties dialog box to configure the module timebase. Refer to the LabVIEW Help for information about how to synchronize multiple C Series modules.
|65204
|Digital Resource Access Conflict. The digital I/O resource cannot be accessed from both a Digital Output function and a Digital Port Output function if the Never Arbitrate option is used. Please change the arbitration of the Digital Line and/or Digital Port to something other than Never Arbitrate, or exclusively use just the Digital Output function or Digital Port Output function, not both.
|65205
|Invalid C Series Module Configuration. Possible reasons for the invalid configuration include that the master timebase source module is unable to be identified, the master timebase source module is not configured to export its timebase, or the master timebase source module is not a valid module type. Use the C Series Module Properties dialog box to configure the module timebase. Refer to the LabVIEW Help for information about how to synchronize multiple C Series modules.
|65206
|Invalid top-level clock. You must use a top-level clock of 40 MHz when using this module. To change the top-level clock, right click on your FPGA target in the LabVIEW Project Explorer and select properties. From the Top-Level Clock category, choose a 40 MHz clock.
|65207
|The digital output resource cannot be accessed from both a Digital Output function and a Digital Port Output function. Please exclusively use just the Digital Output function or Digital Port Output function, not both.
|65208
|The NI 9151 R Series Expansion chassis no longer supports synchronizing multiple NI 9225/9227/9229/923x modules. Use the C Series Module Properties dialog box to set the master timebase source of the slave module(s) to the onboard clock. Right-click the module in the project and select Properties to display the C Series Module Properties dialog box. Contact National Instruments technical support with questions or concerns.
|65209
|You cannot write to the Sleep channel if you are using the Scan Interface with any modules in the system.
|65210
|You must use a top-level clock of 80 MHz or less when using this module. To change the top-level clock, right click on your FPGA target in the Project Explorer window and select Properties. Select Top-Level Clock from the Category list and choose an 80 MHz or slower clock rate.
|65211
|You have reached the limit of the user-defined variable address space. This is caused by using too many user-defined variables in your LabVIEW FPGA VI. The number of allowed user-defined variables in a LabVIEW FPGA VI is around 500 to 1000 user-defined variables depending on the data type of the variables. Remove some of the variable nodes from the LabVIEW FPGA VI and try compiling again.
|65212
|The module timing constraints for the FPGA target you are using were not found. Please contact National Instruments.
|65213
|The NI 9151 R Series Expansion chassis does not support this module.
|65215
|One or more nodes have been incorrectly placed inside of a Single Cycle Timed Loop. Please ensure that only SCTL nodes are used inside of the Single Cycle Timed Loop.
|65216
|One or more nodes have been incorrectly placed outside of a Single Cycle Timed Loop. Please ensure that only non-SCTL nodes are used outside of the Single Cycle Timed Loop.
|65217
|A particular node has been placed on the diagram more than once. This type of node can only have one instantiation on the diagram. Please remove the duplicate instantiations of the node.
|65218
|A module in your project contains invalid module support files. Please contact the module vendor.
|65400
|The FPGA target is either running an FPGA VI or has loaded an FPGA VI.
|65401
|One or more discovered C Series modules are not supported by the current versions of LabVIEW and NI-RIO.
|65402
|An internal software error in NI-RIO has occurred. Please contact National Instruments technical support at ni.com/support.
|65403
|An unexpected error occurred when Discovering C Series Modules. Make sure the LabVIEW Project is set up properly.
|65404
|The controller you selected has an unconfigured (0.0.0.0) IP address. If the controller is online, configure it in Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX), then make sure the IP address in LabVIEW matches the IP address in MAX. If it is offline, you cannot discover connected targets and devices, but you can add new, offline targets and devices.
|65405
|Module not found. The module whose configuration you deployed is not present in the chassis.
|65406
|Different module. The module whose configuration you deployed does not match the model currently in the chassis.
|65407
|Too many specialty digital slots. In Scan Interface mode, you can configure only two slots for specialty digital I/O. If you want more specialty digital slots, add an FPGA target under the chassis to put the chassis in LabVIEW FPGA Interface mode.
|65536
|Unable to communicate with the module. Reinsert the module and check connections.
|65537
|The module that was detected is different than the module that was expected. Make sure the slot the module is configured for in software matches the physical location of the module.
|65538
|The operation failed to complete in time. Make sure the module is not busy and the system is configured properly.
|65539
|The input function missed one or more data points. Make sure the loop can execute as fast as the module data rate.
|65540
|The I/O Resource is not in communication mode. You must start communication mode before you can perform this operation.
|65541
|The I/O Resource is in communication mode. You must stop communication mode before you can perform this operation.
|65542
|One or more channels have detected an open current loop. Check the module connections.
|65543
|The power supply voltage level is out of range. Check the supply voltage and the module connections.
|65544
|One or more channels are in overcurrent protection mode. The device connected to the channel is passing more current than is allowed through the channel. Check for possible shorts or external device failure.
|65545
|An input parameter, or a combination of parameters, is invalid.
|65546
|Your application uses a feature that is not supported by your C Series hardware.
|65547
|Too many CAN bus error frames are detected. Please refer to the description of the 'Error Terminals' for more information.
|65548
|One or more channels are in overcurrent or overvoltage protection mode. Check the terminals for any fault condition that could be causing an out-of-range voltage or current on the channels.
|65549
|A general or undefined error has occurred. Verify that the card is inserted properly and that the door is closed. If the error occurs again, run CHKDSK on the card.
|65550
|A problem was found in the file system. Remove the SD card and run CHKDSK.
|65551
|The SD card is in use by RT. Try again after RT unmounts the card.
|65552
|The SD card is not ready. Verify that the card is inserted properly and that the door is closed.
|65553
|The SD card door was opened while a file on the card was open.
|65554
|The specified file does not exist on the card.
|65555
|The Open method tried to open a new file for writing, but a file with the same name already exists on the disk.
|65556
|A Read or Write method tried to access a file that was not opened in the required mode.
|65558
|A Close method tried to close a file that was not open.
|65559
|A method tried to open a file on the SD card when a file was already open. This device supports only one file open at a time. This error is also returned when an illegal attempt to call the Delete File or Get File Size method is made when a file is open on the card.
|65560
|An attempt to allocate storage failed because the file system is full.
|65561
|Attempted to exceed the limit of 512 root directory entries.
|65562
|A Read method tried to read beyond the end of a file. This may have occurred when the method read the end of a file using a U16 or U32 data type when the actual number of bytes in the file (as reported by the directory) was not an integer multiple of the number of bytes in the read data type.
|65563
|A problem was found with the format of the SD card. Verify that the SD card is formatted with a valid FAT16 file system.
|65577
|An open thermocouple was detected on at least one channel. Check the module connections.
|65578
|The common-mode voltage is outside of acceptable limits on at least one channel. Check the terminals for any fault condition that could be causing an out-of-range voltage on the channels.
|65579
|The module is in overcurrent protection mode. Check the terminals for any fault condition that could be causing an out-of-range current.
|65582
|The operation did not complete because the acquisition has not started. Use the Start and Stop channels to put the module in and out of acquisition mode.
|65583
|The module failed to complete the operation. Reinsert the module and check connections. If the problem persists, contact National Instruments technical support.
|65584
|The device cannot be powered down because it is actively connected to a host.
|65585
|Open thermocouple detection is currently disabled. The Check Cached Status method cannot accurately report whether or not there are disconnected thermocouples.
|65586
|The operation did not complete because a user controlled I/O sampling reset is in progress.
|65588
|The module is not yet initialized. If you are using the User-Controlled I/O Sampling functions, you must first call the Reset I/O Method function and wait for it to complete before calling any other User-Controlled I/O Sampling functions.
|65638
|The value for the cable delay property is out of range. Refer to the module help documentation for the maximum cable compensation delay.
|65639
|At least one of the coordinates provided is out of range. Latitude must be in the following range, -90° ≤ Latitude ≤ 90°. Longitude must be in the following range, -180° < Longitude ≤ 180°. Refer to the module help documentation for the appropriate altitude range.
|65640
|The firmware on the module is not compatible with this version of the NI RIO software. Please visit ni.com for instructions on how to update the firmware.
|65641
|Valid data for the requested field has yet to be received from the module. Use the appropriate Wait Method to receive notification of when data is available.
|65642
|The trigger could not be sent. Make sure that To Module is selected as the line direction of the trigger and that it is not configured to carry a clock.
|65643
|The Wait On Trigger method cannot execute on a trigger line configured to carry a clock. Select another trigger line or change the clock routing configuration in the C Series Module Properties dialog box.
|65644
|Port line direction change failed because the maximum number of port lines are configured for output on the module. Refer to the module help documentation for the maximum number of simultaneous port line outputs.
|65645
|The specified line does not support the selected source. Refer to the module help documentation for a list of valid sources for each line.
|65646
|Invalid clock source direction. Select To Module as the line direction for the line specified as the clock source.
|65647
|The line source and direction of the specified trigger cannot be changed because it is configured to carry a clock.
|65648
|The specified port line does not support the selected trigger line as a source because the trigger line is configured to carry a clock. To export the clock carried on the trigger line, set the module's Clock source to the trigger line and select Clock as the port line source.
|65649
|The module did not export the generated trigger because this trigger line is not configured as the source for any of the port lines.
|65650
|The operation failed to complete in time because the imported oversample clock was not ready. Make sure the system is configured correctly.
|65652
|A DO update was attempted while the module was not ready to perform this operation. The DO update was delayed or gated.
|65654
|One or more channels has an open loop or an excitation fault. Check the module connections.
|65656
|The signal attenuation level is invalid. Consult the module documentation for the valid range of attenuation values.
|65657
|The RF center frequency is invalid. Consult the module documentation for the valid range of center frequency values.
|65658
|The LO In frequency is invalid. Consult the module documentation for the valid range of LO In frequency values.
|65659
|The specified combination of RF center frequency and LO In frequency values is invalid. Consult the module documentation for information about how to configure these parameters.
|65660
|The LO Out signal cannot be disabled while the module is in its currently configured state. Consult the module documentation for information about how to configure the LO Out signal.
|65661
|An overflow was detected in the IQ data. Reduce the input power level or configure the reference level to a higher value.
|65662
|The sample clock PLL is not locked, which can cause samples to be incorrectly synchronized across modules. Refer to the module documentation for more information on what can cause the sample clock to be incorrectly locked.
|65663
|The LO PLL is not locked, which can cause samples to be incorrectly synchronized across modules. Refer to the module documentation for more information on what can cause the LO to be incorrectly locked.
|65664
|Module cannot run the Start node while it is in data operation mode. Run Stop node before running Start node.
|65665
|The acquisition cannot be started because the selected data rate is not valid. Select a data rate that is allowed based on the timing mode and number of channels.
|65666
|The acquisition cannot be started because the length of the record pre-trigger samples is greater than the length of the record samples. Select a record pre-trigger samples that is shorter than the record samples.
|65667
|The I/O Node cannot acquire data after fetching data from the record or using hardware triggers. Restart the acquisition to access continuous data.
|65668
|No data is available for fetching. Trigger a record before fetching samples.
|65669
|No more records can be triggered. Fetch all sample records before triggering a new record.
|65670
|The sample clock PLL was lost while acquiring the record. Refer to the module documentation for more information on what can cause the sample clock to be incorrectly locked.
|65671
|Triggering not supported on the selected channel. Enable the selected channel through the configuration subpanel.