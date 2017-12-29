FPGA Interface Errors

−65634 The value entered for the Rated Phase Current property is not in the valid range. Valid values are between 0 A and 2 A.

−65633 The Rated Phase Current cannot be 0. Change the Rated Phase Current to a valid non-zero value. Refer to the help documentation for more information about this property.

−65632 The drive is disabled due to a fault or other hardware issue. Use the Get Status method to determine the source of the issue, resolve the issue, then execute the Enable Drive method.

−65631 You cannot execute this node when the drive is disabled. Enable the drive and try again.

−65630 You cannot update this property when the drive is enabled. Disable the drive before updating this property.

−65629 The value entered for the Splines per Scan property is not in the valid range. Valid values are 1 to 65,536.

−65628 The value entered for the Spline Rate or Setpoint Rate property is not in the valid range. Valid values are 2000 to 20,000 module clock ticks.

−65627 You cannot update this property when the module is in Fault state or Active state. Switch the module to Configuration state before updating this property.

−65626 You cannot update properties when the module is in Initialization state. Switch to Configuration state before changing any properties.

−65625 You cannot use this method when the module is in Initialization or Configuration state. Switch to Active or Fault state before executing this method.

−65624 You cannot switch to Active state from Fault state until you clear the fault condition(s).

−65623 You cannot switch from Initialization state to Active state or Fault state. The only valid state change from Initialization state is to Configuration state.

−65622 Unable to communicate with the module. Reinsert the module and check connections. If the problem persists, contact National Instruments.

−65621 The project contains a module in slot 16 that does not match the type of the module in slot 16 of the chassis.

−65620 The project contains a module in slot 15 that does not match the type of the module in slot 15 of the chassis.

−65619 The project contains a module in slot 14 that does not match the type of the module in slot 14 of the chassis.

−65618 The project contains a module in slot 13 that does not match the type of the module in slot 13 of the chassis.

−65617 The project contains a module in slot 12 that does not match the type of the module in slot 12 of the chassis.

−65616 The project contains a module in slot 11 that does not match the type of the module in slot 11 of the chassis.

−65615 The project contains a module in slot 10 that does not match the type of the module in slot 10 of the chassis.

−65614 The project contains a module in slot 9 that does not match the type of the module in slot 9 of the chassis.

−65613 The project contains a module in slot 8 that does not match the type of the module in slot 8 of the chassis.

−65612 The project contains a module in slot 7 that does not match the type of the module in slot 7 of the chassis.

−65611 The project contains a module in slot 6 that does not match the type of the module in slot 6 of the chassis.

−65610 The project contains a module in slot 5 that does not match the type of the module in slot 5 of the chassis.

−65609 The project contains a module in slot 4 that does not match the type of the module in slot 4 of the chassis.

−65608 The project contains a module in slot 3 that does not match the type of the module in slot 3 of the chassis.

−65607 The project contains a module in slot 2 that does not match the type of the module in slot 2 of the chassis.

−65606 The project contains a module in slot 1 that does not match the type of the module in slot 1 of the chassis.

−65605 The project contains a module in slot 16 but slot 16 is empty.

−65604 The project contains a module in slot 15 but slot 15 is empty.

−65603 The project contains a module in slot 14 but slot 14 is empty.

−65602 The project contains a module in slot 13 but slot 13 is empty.

−65601 The project contains a module in slot 12 but slot 12 is empty.

−65600 The project contains a module in slot 11 but slot 11 is empty.

−65599 The project contains a module in slot 10 but slot 10 is empty.

−65598 The project contains a module in slot 9 but slot 9 is empty.

−65597 The project contains a module in slot 8 but slot 8 is empty.

−65596 The project contains a module in slot 7 but slot 7 is empty.

−65595 The project contains a module in slot 6 but slot 6 is empty.

−65594 The project contains a module in slot 5 but slot 5 is empty.

−65593 The project contains a module in slot 4 but slot 4 is empty.

−65592 The project contains a module in slot 3 but slot 3 is empty.

−65591 The project contains a module in slot 2 but slot 2 is empty.

−65590 The project contains a module in slot 1 but slot 1 is empty.

−65587 The bitfile required by the RIO Scan Interface is either missing or corrupt. Reinstall the software on the LabVIEW Real-Time target.

−65582 An open thermocouple was detected.

−65581 The FPGA personality currently running on the CompactRIO chassis does not support the RIO Scan Interface in this slot.

−65580 The FPGA personality running on the RIO target does not have enough specialty digital resources to support this module.

−65537 The module that was detected is different than the module that was expected. Make sure the slot the module is configured for in software matches the physical location of the module.

−65536 Unable to communicate with the module. Reinsert the module and check connections. If the chassis is in FPGA Interface programming mode, make sure you have opened an FPGA reference to a bitfile or FPGA VI with Scan Interface support for the module you are trying to access using the Scan Interface.

−65512 The data transfer for some IO Variables on this target could not be completed in the allotted time and some values' updates may have been delayed. Please slow down the IO Scan rate to avoid this problem.

−65408 This deploy operation did not succeed because the model number of the module in the slot did match the project.

−65407 Too many specialty digital slots. In Scan Interface mode, you can configure only two slots for specialty digital I/O. If you want more specialty digital slots, add an FPGA target under the chassis to put the chassis in LabVIEW FPGA interface mode.

−63043 The session is invalid. The target may have been reset or rebooted, or the network connection may have timed out because of processor overuse. Check the network connection, reduce the demand on the processor, and decrease the timeout of the operation that failed. If the problem persists, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code expd6p.

−63035 The attempt to open a RIO session failed because the driver was not yet initialized.

65000 Unable to mount drive. The given device is either not present or not recognizable as a mountable device.

65001 No partitions found. The partition table on the device is corrupt or the device has zero partitions on it.

65002 Invalid drive handle. The given handle does not represent an active mounted drive.

65003 Drive already mounted. The given device is already mounted as a drive.

65004 The channel, slot, or connector number you wired to the method input is invalid. Change the method input to match the configuration of the CompactRIO system.

65005 The C Series module at the specified location does not support TEDS or TEDS access is not enabled for the module.

65006 Communication with the module timed out. The module is busy performing another action or LabVIEW is unable to communicate with the module.

65007 No TEDS sensor was detected on the specified channel. Make sure that the C Series module and sensor are properly connected. Make sure the specified location matches the sensor location.

65008 CompactRIO does not support the TEDS sensor connected to this channel.

65009 The PXI trigger that you have selected to reserve or unreserve is invalid. Valid PXI triggers are 0 through 7, inclusive.

65011 Data could not be read. Unable to determine TEDS standard template type. Verify sensor connections and that the sensor is a standard type. If the problem persists, read the entire sensor EEPROM by selecting Entire EEPROM on the Data to Read terminal of the Read TEDS Invoke Method.

65100 You have entered a data rate that is not supported by the selected module and oversample clock frequency.

65200 DIO Line Access Conflict. Invalid module configuration. A single physical DIO line cannot be accessed by multiple types of output nodes when the Number of Synchronizing Registers=0 and any of the output accesses is in a Single-Cycle Timed Loop. Either change the number of Synchronizing Registers to 1 in the module's properties dialog, or access the resource exclusively as a port or an individual line, not both.

65201 Duplicate Terminals In The Same Node. An FPGA I/O Node has duplicate terminals. Delete the duplicate terminal from the I/O Node.

65202 Digital Resource Access Conflict. The digital I/O resource cannot be accessed in a Single-Cycle Timed Loop from both a Digital Output function and a Digital Port Output function. If you need to access this resource in a Single-Cycle Timed Loop, please exclusively use just the Digital Output function or Digital Port Output function, not both.

65203 Module Timebase Configuration Error. LabVIEW detected an invalid configuration for an FPGA I/O Node that contains channels from a module with a configurable timebase. If channels of multiple modules with a configurable timebase are in the same FPGA I/O Node, make sure you configure the modules to share the same timebase. Use the C Series Module Properties dialog box to configure the module timebase. Refer to the LabVIEW Help for information about how to synchronize multiple C Series modules.

65204 Digital Resource Access Conflict. The digital I/O resource cannot be accessed from both a Digital Output function and a Digital Port Output function if the Never Arbitrate option is used. Please change the arbitration of the Digital Line and/or Digital Port to something other than Never Arbitrate, or exclusively use just the Digital Output function or Digital Port Output function, not both.

65205 Invalid C Series Module Configuration. Possible reasons for the invalid configuration include that the master timebase source module is unable to be identified, the master timebase source module is not configured to export its timebase, or the master timebase source module is not a valid module type. Use the C Series Module Properties dialog box to configure the module timebase. Refer to the LabVIEW Help for information about how to synchronize multiple C Series modules.

65206 Invalid top-level clock. You must use a top-level clock of 40 MHz when using this module. To change the top-level clock, right click on your FPGA target in the LabVIEW Project Explorer and select properties. From the Top-Level Clock category, choose a 40 MHz clock.

65207 The digital output resource cannot be accessed from both a Digital Output function and a Digital Port Output function. Please exclusively use just the Digital Output function or Digital Port Output function, not both.

65208 The NI 9151 R Series Expansion chassis no longer supports synchronizing multiple NI 9225/9227/9229/923x modules. Use the C Series Module Properties dialog box to set the master timebase source of the slave module(s) to the onboard clock. Right-click the module in the project and select Properties to display the C Series Module Properties dialog box. Contact National Instruments technical support with questions or concerns.

65209 You cannot write to the Sleep channel if you are using the Scan Interface with any modules in the system.

65210 You must use a top-level clock of 80 MHz or less when using this module. To change the top-level clock, right click on your FPGA target in the Project Explorer window and select Properties. Select Top-Level Clock from the Category list and choose an 80 MHz or slower clock rate.

65211 You have reached the limit of the user-defined variable address space. This is caused by using too many user-defined variables in your LabVIEW FPGA VI. The number of allowed user-defined variables in a LabVIEW FPGA VI is around 500 to 1000 user-defined variables depending on the data type of the variables. Remove some of the variable nodes from the LabVIEW FPGA VI and try compiling again.

65212 The module timing constraints for the FPGA target you are using were not found. Please contact National Instruments.

65213 The NI 9151 R Series Expansion chassis does not support this module.

65215 One or more nodes have been incorrectly placed inside of a Single Cycle Timed Loop. Please ensure that only SCTL nodes are used inside of the Single Cycle Timed Loop.

65216 One or more nodes have been incorrectly placed outside of a Single Cycle Timed Loop. Please ensure that only non-SCTL nodes are used outside of the Single Cycle Timed Loop.

65217 A particular node has been placed on the diagram more than once. This type of node can only have one instantiation on the diagram. Please remove the duplicate instantiations of the node.

65218 A module in your project contains invalid module support files. Please contact the module vendor.

65400 The FPGA target is either running an FPGA VI or has loaded an FPGA VI.

65401 One or more discovered C Series modules are not supported by the current versions of LabVIEW and NI-RIO.

65402 An internal software error in NI-RIO has occurred. Please contact National Instruments technical support at ni.com/support.

65403 An unexpected error occurred when Discovering C Series Modules. Make sure the LabVIEW Project is set up properly.

65404 The controller you selected has an unconfigured (0.0.0.0) IP address. If the controller is online, configure it in Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX), then make sure the IP address in LabVIEW matches the IP address in MAX. If it is offline, you cannot discover connected targets and devices, but you can add new, offline targets and devices.

65405 Module not found. The module whose configuration you deployed is not present in the chassis.

65406 Different module. The module whose configuration you deployed does not match the model currently in the chassis.

65407 Too many specialty digital slots. In Scan Interface mode, you can configure only two slots for specialty digital I/O. If you want more specialty digital slots, add an FPGA target under the chassis to put the chassis in LabVIEW FPGA Interface mode.

65536 Unable to communicate with the module. Reinsert the module and check connections.

65537 The module that was detected is different than the module that was expected. Make sure the slot the module is configured for in software matches the physical location of the module.

65538 The operation failed to complete in time. Make sure the module is not busy and the system is configured properly.

65539 The input function missed one or more data points. Make sure the loop can execute as fast as the module data rate.

65540 The I/O Resource is not in communication mode. You must start communication mode before you can perform this operation.

65541 The I/O Resource is in communication mode. You must stop communication mode before you can perform this operation.

65542 One or more channels have detected an open current loop. Check the module connections.

65543 The power supply voltage level is out of range. Check the supply voltage and the module connections.

65544 One or more channels are in overcurrent protection mode. The device connected to the channel is passing more current than is allowed through the channel. Check for possible shorts or external device failure.

65545 An input parameter, or a combination of parameters, is invalid.

65546 Your application uses a feature that is not supported by your C Series hardware.

65547 Too many CAN bus error frames are detected. Please refer to the description of the 'Error Terminals' for more information.

65548 One or more channels are in overcurrent or overvoltage protection mode. Check the terminals for any fault condition that could be causing an out-of-range voltage or current on the channels.

65549 A general or undefined error has occurred. Verify that the card is inserted properly and that the door is closed. If the error occurs again, run CHKDSK on the card.

65550 A problem was found in the file system. Remove the SD card and run CHKDSK.

65551 The SD card is in use by RT. Try again after RT unmounts the card.

65552 The SD card is not ready. Verify that the card is inserted properly and that the door is closed.

65553 The SD card door was opened while a file on the card was open.

65554 The specified file does not exist on the card.

65555 The Open method tried to open a new file for writing, but a file with the same name already exists on the disk.

65556 A Read or Write method tried to access a file that was not opened in the required mode.

65558 A Close method tried to close a file that was not open.

65559 A method tried to open a file on the SD card when a file was already open. This device supports only one file open at a time. This error is also returned when an illegal attempt to call the Delete File or Get File Size method is made when a file is open on the card.

65560 An attempt to allocate storage failed because the file system is full.

65561 Attempted to exceed the limit of 512 root directory entries.

65562 A Read method tried to read beyond the end of a file. This may have occurred when the method read the end of a file using a U16 or U32 data type when the actual number of bytes in the file (as reported by the directory) was not an integer multiple of the number of bytes in the read data type.

65563 A problem was found with the format of the SD card. Verify that the SD card is formatted with a valid FAT16 file system.

65577 An open thermocouple was detected on at least one channel. Check the module connections.

65578 The common-mode voltage is outside of acceptable limits on at least one channel. Check the terminals for any fault condition that could be causing an out-of-range voltage on the channels.

65579 The module is in overcurrent protection mode. Check the terminals for any fault condition that could be causing an out-of-range current.

65582 The operation did not complete because the acquisition has not started. Use the Start and Stop channels to put the module in and out of acquisition mode.

65583 The module failed to complete the operation. Reinsert the module and check connections. If the problem persists, contact National Instruments technical support.

65584 The device cannot be powered down because it is actively connected to a host.

65585 Open thermocouple detection is currently disabled. The Check Cached Status method cannot accurately report whether or not there are disconnected thermocouples.

65586 The operation did not complete because a user controlled I/O sampling reset is in progress.

65588 The module is not yet initialized. If you are using the User-Controlled I/O Sampling functions, you must first call the Reset I/O Method function and wait for it to complete before calling any other User-Controlled I/O Sampling functions.

65638 The value for the cable delay property is out of range. Refer to the module help documentation for the maximum cable compensation delay.

65639 At least one of the coordinates provided is out of range. Latitude must be in the following range, -90° ≤ Latitude ≤ 90°. Longitude must be in the following range, -180° < Longitude ≤ 180°. Refer to the module help documentation for the appropriate altitude range.

65640 The firmware on the module is not compatible with this version of the NI RIO software. Please visit ni.com for instructions on how to update the firmware.

65641 Valid data for the requested field has yet to be received from the module. Use the appropriate Wait Method to receive notification of when data is available.

65642 The trigger could not be sent. Make sure that To Module is selected as the line direction of the trigger and that it is not configured to carry a clock.

65643 The Wait On Trigger method cannot execute on a trigger line configured to carry a clock. Select another trigger line or change the clock routing configuration in the C Series Module Properties dialog box.

65644 Port line direction change failed because the maximum number of port lines are configured for output on the module. Refer to the module help documentation for the maximum number of simultaneous port line outputs.

65645 The specified line does not support the selected source. Refer to the module help documentation for a list of valid sources for each line.

65646 Invalid clock source direction. Select To Module as the line direction for the line specified as the clock source.

65647 The line source and direction of the specified trigger cannot be changed because it is configured to carry a clock.

65648 The specified port line does not support the selected trigger line as a source because the trigger line is configured to carry a clock. To export the clock carried on the trigger line, set the module's Clock source to the trigger line and select Clock as the port line source.

65649 The module did not export the generated trigger because this trigger line is not configured as the source for any of the port lines.

65650 The operation failed to complete in time because the imported oversample clock was not ready. Make sure the system is configured correctly.

65652 A DO update was attempted while the module was not ready to perform this operation. The DO update was delayed or gated.

65654 One or more channels has an open loop or an excitation fault. Check the module connections.

65656 The signal attenuation level is invalid. Consult the module documentation for the valid range of attenuation values.

65657 The RF center frequency is invalid. Consult the module documentation for the valid range of center frequency values.

65658 The LO In frequency is invalid. Consult the module documentation for the valid range of LO In frequency values.

65659 The specified combination of RF center frequency and LO In frequency values is invalid. Consult the module documentation for information about how to configure these parameters.

65660 The LO Out signal cannot be disabled while the module is in its currently configured state. Consult the module documentation for information about how to configure the LO Out signal.

65661 An overflow was detected in the IQ data. Reduce the input power level or configure the reference level to a higher value.

65662 The sample clock PLL is not locked, which can cause samples to be incorrectly synchronized across modules. Refer to the module documentation for more information on what can cause the sample clock to be incorrectly locked.

65663 The LO PLL is not locked, which can cause samples to be incorrectly synchronized across modules. Refer to the module documentation for more information on what can cause the LO to be incorrectly locked.

65664 Module cannot run the Start node while it is in data operation mode. Run Stop node before running Start node.

65665 The acquisition cannot be started because the selected data rate is not valid. Select a data rate that is allowed based on the timing mode and number of channels.

65666 The acquisition cannot be started because the length of the record pre-trigger samples is greater than the length of the record samples. Select a record pre-trigger samples that is shorter than the record samples.

65667 The I/O Node cannot acquire data after fetching data from the record or using hardware triggers. Restart the acquisition to access continuous data.

65668 No data is available for fetching. Trigger a record before fetching samples.

65669 No more records can be triggered. Fetch all sample records before triggering a new record.

65670 The sample clock PLL was lost while acquiring the record. Refer to the module documentation for more information on what can cause the sample clock to be incorrectly locked.