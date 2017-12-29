NI-RIO FPGA Communications Framework Error Codes

−63198 The system has run out of resources. Close a session and retry the operation.

−63197 An invalid attribute value has been specified.

−63196 An invalid attribute has been specified.

−63195 The handle for device communication is invalid or has been closed. Restart the application.

−63194 The NI-RIO software on the remote system is not compatible with the local NI-RIO software. Upgrade the NI-RIO software on the remote system.

−63193 The requested feature is not supported.

−63192 Either the supplied resource name is invalid as a RIO resource name, or the device was not found. Use MAX to find the proper resource name for the intended device.

−63189 The supplied search pattern is invalid.

−63188 The operation is no longer supported.

−63187 This remote system does not support connections to other remote systems.

−63183 An invalid port was specified. The RIO server port must be between 0 and 65535, where 0 indicates a dynamically assigned port. Port 3580 is reserved and cannot be used.

−63182 An invalid device access setting was specified. RIO device access patterns may contain only alphanumerics, '-', '_', '.', and '*'.

−63181 The supplied alias was not found.

−63180 The alias name is invalid. A valid alias name must meet the following conditions: Cannot be or contain a reserved word. Can use only alphanumeric characters, hyphens, and underscores. Cannot conflict with the default alias of another device. A default alias is the name that the NI-RIO Device Driver assigns to a device based on its attributes if you have not assigned a custom alias to the device using MAX or the System Configuration API. For example, 'PXI1Slot3' is the default alias for the device at Slot 3 of PXI Chassis 1, and it cannot be used as an alias name for any other device. Refer to the LabVIEW Help for NI-RIO for more information about aliases.

−63150 An unspecified hardware failure has occurred. The operation could not be completed.

−63082 The operation could not complete because another session is accessing the FIFO. Close the other session and retry.

−63081 The caller did not allocate a memory buffer.

−63080 The allocated buffer is too small.

−63073 The specified event did not occur within the specified time period, in milliseconds. Extend the time period, or ignore if the result was expected.

−63072 The specified RIO event has not been enabled for this session. Attempting a Wait on IRQ after an Abort causes this error.

−63071 The specified RIO event has already been enabled for this session.

−63070 The specified event type is invalid.

−63052 Trigger lines are not supported or enabled. For PXI, identify the controller and chassis using MAX.

−63051 The specified trigger line is not reserved in the current session.

−63050 The specified trigger line is already reserved. Consult the MAX Trigger settings or the trigger reservations for each device within the system.

−63044 The RIO server could not be found on the specified remote device. Ensure that NI-RIO software is installed and that the RIO server is running and properly configured. For NI-RIO 2.3 and later, refer to Software»NI-RIO»NI-RIO Settings under the system in MAX. Prior to NI-RIO 2.3, refer to Software»NI-VISA»VISA Options under the system in MAX.

−63043 The session is invalid. The target may have reset or been rebooted. Check the network connection and retry the operation.

−63042 A fault on the network caused the operation to fail.

−63041 The connection to the remote device has been lost due to an error on the remote device. Retry the operation. If the remote device continues to report this error, check its power supply and look for diagnostic messages on the console.

−63040 A connection could not be established to the specified remote device. Ensure that the device is on and accessible over the network, that NI-RIO software is installed, and that the RIO server is running and properly configured. For NI-RIO 2.3 and forward, refer to Software»NI-RIO»NI-RIO Settings under the system in MAX. Prior to NI-RIO 2.3, refer to Software»NI-VISA»VISA Options under the system in MAX.

−63033 Access to the remote system was denied. Use MAX to check the Remote Device Access settings under Software»NI-RIO»NI-RIO Settings on the remote system.

−63031 The operation could not be completed because another session is accessing the device. Close all other sessions and retry.

−63030 Operation failed due to device reconfiguration. Multiple sessions to FPGA devices are not supported. Close the other session and retry this operation. This error code can occur only with LabVIEW 8.2 and earlier versions. The operation could not complete because another session has reconfigured the device.

−63001 DMA from host to FPGA target is not supported for this remote system. Use another method for I/O or change the controller associated with the FPGA target.

63186 The number of open RIO sessions exceeds the recommended limit. For optimal performance, close RIO sessions when you no longer need them.

