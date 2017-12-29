C Series Module Data Rate FAQ

What happens to the data rate if you change the master timebase source?

The data rate in the C Series Module Properties dialog box automatically updates to reflect the actual data rate of the module when you change the master timebase source. However, the Data Rate property controls or constants on the block diagram do not automatically update when you change the master timebase source. Therefore, you might need to delete and recreate controls or constants for any Data Rate property on the block diagram after changing the master timebase source.