Scan Interface Mode

Scan Interface mode enables you to use C Series modules directly from LabVIEW Real-Time. Modules that you use in Scan Interface mode appear under the Real-Time Scan Resources item in the Project Explorer window and I/O channels appear as I/O variables under the modules. To use I/O variables, you drag and drop them from the Project Explorer window to LabVIEW Real-Time VIs.

In Scan Interface mode, you do not need to do any LabVIEW FPGA development. LabVIEW programs the FPGA for you with a fixed FPGA bitfile that communicates with all the C Series modules that Scan Interface mode supports. LabVIEW also sends C Series data to the Real-Time host to be displayed in I/O variables. Scan Interface mode also enables you to dynamically detect which types of C Series modules are plugged into chassis slots.

Table 1. Hardware Supported in Scan Interface Mode