Scan Interface mode enables you to use C Series modules directly from LabVIEW Real-Time. Modules that you use in Scan Interface mode appear under the Real-Time Scan Resources item in the Project Explorer window and I/O channels appear as I/O variables under the modules. To use I/O variables, you drag and drop them from the Project Explorer window to LabVIEW Real-Time VIs.
In Scan Interface mode, you do not need to do any LabVIEW FPGA development. LabVIEW programs the FPGA for you with a fixed FPGA bitfile that communicates with all the C Series modules that Scan Interface mode supports. LabVIEW also sends C Series data to the Real-Time host to be displayed in I/O variables. Scan Interface mode also enables you to dynamically detect which types of C Series modules are plugged into chassis slots.
|C Series Modules
|CompactRIO Controllers
|Single-Board RIO Devices
|NI 9201
|cRIO-9012
|sbRIO-9601
|NI 9203
|cRIO-9014
|sbRIO-9602
|NI 9205
|cRIO-9022
|sbRIO-9602XT
|NI 9207
|cRIO-9023
|sbRIO-9611
|NI 9208
|cRIO-9024
|sbRIO-9612
|NI 9211
|cRIO-9025
|sbRIO-9612XT
|NI 9213
|cRIO-9066
|sbRIO-9632
|NI 9214
|cRIO-9067
|sbRIO-9632XT
|NI 9215
|cRIO-9068
|sbRIO-9642
|NI 9217
|cRIO-9073
|sbRIO-9642XT
|NI 9219
|cRIO-9074
|NI 9221
|cRIO-9075
|NI 9225
|cRIO-9076
|NI 9227
|cRIO-9081
|NI 9229
|cRIO-9082
|NI 9233
|cRIO-9103
|NI 9234
|cRIO-9104
|NI 9235
|cRIO-9111
|NI 9236
|cRIO-9112
|NI 9237
|cRIO-9113
|NI 9239
|cRIO-9114
|NI 9263
|cRIO-9116
|NI 9264
|cRIO-9118
|NI 9265
|NI 9269
|NI 9350
|NI 9351
|NI 9375
|NI 9401
|NI 9402
|NI 9403
|NI 9411
|NI 9421
|NI 9422
|NI 9423
|NI 9425
|NI 9426
|NI 9435
|NI 9472
|NI 9474
|NI 9475
|NI 9476
|NI 9477
|NI 9478
|NI 9481
|NI 9485
|NI 9512
|NI 9514
|NI 9516