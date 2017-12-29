Configuring a Project

You can use a LabVIEW project to work with CompactRIO Device Drivers and C Series modules. Configure the project with targets and items for your hardware devices.

Term Definition Target Any device on which you can run LabVIEW VIs, such as CompactRIO controllers, Single-Board RIO devices, myRIO devices, roboRIO devices, and NI ELVIS RIO Control Module (NI ELVIS RIO CM) devices. Item A container for reconfigurable I/O or devices, such as C Series modules, CompactRIO chassis, Ethernet RIO chassis, MXIe-RIO chassis, and Single-Board RIO devices.

You can configure a project with connected hardware or offline hardware. The following figure shows a LabVIEW project configured with targets and items.

Controller Target Chassis Item Real-Time Scan Resources Item C Series Module Items (Scan Interface) FPGA Target C Series Module Item (FPGA Interface)

Note In order to discover targets and add them to a project, you must have LabVIEW RT and LabVIEW FPGA installed on the host system.

Refer to the Using the Scan Interface with FPGA Interface LabVIEW project in the labview\examples\CompactRIO\NI Scan Engine\Getting Started\Using Scan Interface with FPGA Interface\Using Scan Interface with FPGA Interface.lvproj for an example of a LabVIEW project using C Series I/O.