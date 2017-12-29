LabVIEW FPGA Interface Mode

LabVIEW FPGA Interface mode enables you to use C Series modules from LabVIEW FPGA VIs. Modules that you use in LabVIEW FPGA Interface mode appear directly under the FPGA Target item in the Project Explorer window and I/O channels appear as FPGA I/O items under the FPGA Target. To access the I/O channels, you either configure FPGA I/O Nodes in a LabVIEW FPGA VI or drag and drop the I/O channels from the Project Explorer window to a LabVIEW FPGA VI block diagram.

In LabVIEW FPGA Interface mode, you can use LabVIEW FPGA programming to add more flexibility, customization, timing, and synchronization to your applications. To use the CompactRIO system in LabVIEW FPGA Interface mode, you must either have the LabVIEW FPGA Module installed on the host computer, or have access to a compiled bitfile that you can download to the FPGA. In either case, you use the Open FPGA VI Reference function in a LabVIEW Real-Time VI to access the FPGA VI or bitfile.