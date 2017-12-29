Discovering Your Hardware

Complete the following steps to discover your hardware in a project.
LabVIEW adds targets and items to your project for the hardware in your system. The following table shows the target icons LabVIEW displays in the project.
|Target Icon
|Device
|Description
|CompactRIO controller
|LabVIEW adds this controller target to a project for a CompactRIO controller.
|Ethernet RIO chassis
|LabVIEW adds this chassis target to a project for an Ethernet RIO chassis.
|Single-Board RIO device
|LabVIEW adds this controller target to a project for a Single-Board RIO device.
|myRIO device
|LabVIEW adds this controller target to a project for a myRIO-1900.
|LabVIEW adds this controller target to a project for a myRIO-1950.
|roboRIO device
|LabVIEW adds this controller target to a project for a roboRIO.
|NI ELVIS RIO Control Module (NI ELVIS RIO CM) device
|LabVIEW adds this controller target to a project for an NI ELVIS RIO CM.
The following table shows the items icons LabVIEW displays in the project.
|Item Icon
|Device
|Description
|Ethernet RIO chassis
|LabVIEW adds this chassis target to a project for an Ethernet RIO chassis.
|MXIe-RIO chassis
|LabVIEW adds this chassis target to a project for a MXIe-RIO chassis. You can add a MXIe-RIO chassis to a real-time controller or the host PC.
|Single-Board RIO device
|LabVIEW adds this chassis target to a project for a Single-Board RIO device.
|myRIO device
|LabVIEW adds this chassis target to a project for a myRIO device.
|roboRIO device
|LabVIEW adds this chassis target to a project for a roboRIO device.
|NI ELVIS RIO CM device
|LabVIEW adds this chassis target to a project for a NI ELVIS RIO CM device.
|FPGA
|LabVIEW adds this FPGA target to a project for the FPGA on a CompactRIO chassis, Ethernet RIO chassis, MXIe-RIO chassis, or Single-Board RIO device in the FGPA Interface.
|C Series modules
|LabVIEW adds this module target to a project for C Series modules.
|Onboard C Series modules
|LabVIEW adds this module target to a project for C Series modules onboard a Single-Board RIO device. LabVIEW adds onboard modules to the project in the Scan Interface mode. You can drag the onboard module item to the FPGA target to place the module in the FPGA interface mode.