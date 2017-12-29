Discovering Your Hardware

Complete the following steps to discover your hardware in a project.

Create a new project in LabVIEW or open an existing project. Right-click the project root in the Project Explorer window and select New»Targets and Devices from the shortcut menu to display the Add Targets and Devices dialog box. Select the appropriate device from the Targets and Devices list. Note If you cannot find the appropriate device, you may not have configured it for your network using Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX). Launch MAX and refer to the MAX help for CompactRIO. Click OK. If the Select Programming Mode dialog box appears, select LabVIEW FPGA Interface or Scan Interface. Click Continue. If the Discover C Series Modules? dialog box appears, click Discover. Right-click a module in the Project Explorer window and select Properties from the shortcut menu to configure module-specific settings. Repeat steps 2 through 8 to add an expansion chassis or additional expansion chassis to the project.

LabVIEW adds targets and items to your project for the hardware in your system. The following table shows the target icons LabVIEW displays in the project.

Target Icon Device Description CompactRIO controller LabVIEW adds this controller target to a project for a CompactRIO controller. Ethernet RIO chassis LabVIEW adds this chassis target to a project for an Ethernet RIO chassis. Single-Board RIO device LabVIEW adds this controller target to a project for a Single-Board RIO device. myRIO device LabVIEW adds this controller target to a project for a myRIO-1900. LabVIEW adds this controller target to a project for a myRIO-1950. roboRIO device LabVIEW adds this controller target to a project for a roboRIO. NI ELVIS RIO Control Module (NI ELVIS RIO CM) device LabVIEW adds this controller target to a project for an NI ELVIS RIO CM.

The following table shows the items icons LabVIEW displays in the project.