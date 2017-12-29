CompactRIO Embedded System

2

CompactRIO Chassis

CompactRIO chassis feature a user-configurable FPGA that controls the digital and analog I/O lines on the reconfigurable embedded chassis. The FPGA chip is embedded within the chassis and is connected to the C Series I/O modules in a star topology, providing direct access to each module for precise control and flexibility in timing, triggering, and synchronization. You can configure the CompactRIO system and change the functionality of the FPGA on the chassis in LabVIEW using the LabVIEW FPGA Module and NI CompactRIO Device Drivers to create and download a custom VI to the FPGA.