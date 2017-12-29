Adding a Chassis Item for R Series Expansion Chassis

Last Modified: October 11, 2017
Right-click My Computer in the Project Explorer window and select from the shortcut menu to display the Add Targets and Devices dialog box.
Select the appropriate R Series device and click OK. LabVIEW adds an FPGA target item for the R Series device to the project.
Right-click the FPGA Target for the R Series device in the Project Explorer window and select from the shortcut menu to display the New R Series Expansion Chassis dialog box.
Select the connector to which the R Series Expansion chassis is connected in the Location pull-down menu.
Select the Discover C Series modules checkbox and click OK to add items to the project.
Right-click a module in the Project Explorer window and select Properties from the shortcut menu to configure module-specific settings.
LabVIEW adds the following target to your project.
|Item Icon
| Device
|Description
|
|R Series Expansion chassis
|LabVIEW adds this chassis item to a project for a R Series expansion chassis.
