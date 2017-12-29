Scan Interface Errors

−65627 You cannot update this property when the module is in Fault state or Active state. Switch the module to Configuration state before updating this property.

−65626 You cannot update properties when the module is in Initialization state. Switch to Configuration state before changing any properties.

−65625 You cannot use this method when the module is in Initialization or Configuration state. Switch to Active or Fault state before executing this method.

−65624 You cannot switch to Active state from Fault state until you clear the fault condition(s).

−65623 You cannot switch from Initialization state to Active state or Fault state. The only valid state change from Initialization state is to Configuration state.

−65622 Unable to communicate with the module. Reinsert the module and check connections. If the problem persists, contact National Instruments.

−65621 The project contains a module in slot 16 that does not match the type of the module in slot 16 of the chassis.

−65620 The project contains a module in slot 15 that does not match the type of the module in slot 15 of the chassis.

−65619 The project contains a module in slot 14 that does not match the type of the module in slot 14 of the chassis.

−65618 The project contains a module in slot 13 that does not match the type of the module in slot 13 of the chassis.

−65617 The project contains a module in slot 12 that does not match the type of the module in slot 12 of the chassis.

−65616 The project contains a module in slot 11 that does not match the type of the module in slot 11 of the chassis.

−65615 The project contains a module in slot 10 that does not match the type of the module in slot 10 of the chassis.

−65614 The project contains a module in slot 9 that does not match the type of the module in slot 9 of the chassis.

−65613 The project contains a module in slot 8 that does not match the type of the module in slot 8 of the chassis.

−65612 The project contains a module in slot 7 that does not match the type of the module in slot 7 of the chassis.

−65611 The project contains a module in slot 6 that does not match the type of the module in slot 6 of the chassis.

−65610 The project contains a module in slot 5 that does not match the type of the module in slot 5 of the chassis.

−65609 The project contains a module in slot 4 that does not match the type of the module in slot 4 of the chassis.

−65608 The project contains a module in slot 3 that does not match the type of the module in slot 3 of the chassis.

−65607 The project contains a module in slot 2 that does not match the type of the module in slot 2 of the chassis.

−65606 The project contains a module in slot 1 that does not match the type of the module in slot 1 of the chassis.

−65605 The project contains a module in slot 16 but slot 16 is empty.

−65604 The project contains a module in slot 15 but slot 15 is empty.

−65603 The project contains a module in slot 14 but slot 14 is empty.

−65602 The project contains a module in slot 13 but slot 13 is empty.

−65601 The project contains a module in slot 12 but slot 12 is empty.

−65600 The project contains a module in slot 11 but slot 11 is empty.

−65599 The project contains a module in slot 10 but slot 10 is empty.

−65598 The project contains a module in slot 9 but slot 9 is empty.

−65597 The project contains a module in slot 8 but slot 8 is empty.

−65596 The project contains a module in slot 7 but slot 7 is empty.

−65595 The project contains a module in slot 6 but slot 6 is empty.

−65594 The project contains a module in slot 5 but slot 5 is empty.

−65593 The project contains a module in slot 4 but slot 4 is empty.

−65592 The project contains a module in slot 3 but slot 3 is empty.

−65591 The project contains a module in slot 2 but slot 2 is empty.

−65590 The project contains a module in slot 1 but slot 1 is empty.

−65587 The bitfile required by the RIO Scan Interface is either missing or corrupt. Reinstall the software on the LabVIEW Real-Time target.

−65583 A common-mode range error was detected.

−65582 An open thermocouple was detected.

−65581 The FPGA personality currently running on the CompactRIO chassis does not support the RIO Scan Interface in this slot.

−65580 The FPGA personality running on the RIO target does not have enough specialty digital resources to support this module.

−65537 The module that was detected is different than the module that was expected. Make sure the slot the module is configured for in software matches the physical location of the module.

−65536 Unable to communicate with the module. Reinsert the module and check connections. If the chassis is in FPGA Interface programming mode, make sure you have opened an FPGA reference to a bitfile or FPGA VI with Scan Interface support for the module you are trying to access using the Scan Interface.

−65500 Module is in download process and can't perform the invoke node until download completes.

−65499 The parameter of "set mode" invoke node is invalid.

−65498 Unable to communicate with the module, please make sure the module is powered on and properly plugged in.

−65497 Please download the user program again, the last download process could have been interrupted.

−65496 Please download the user program again, the module has timed out due to download process error.

−65495 Please check the mode of the module. If the module is in unprogrammed mode, please download a user program to the module. If the module is in fail safe mode, please restart the module. If the module is in download mode, please restart and download the user program again.

−65494 The module is not in the correct state. Please wait a moment in case the module is restarting. If that doesn't work, please restart the module because the last download process was interrupted.

−65493 The operation failed because of CRC error.

−65492 The operation failed because of CRC error.

−65491 An internal software error with SIL module has occurred. Please check the compatibility of the software and hardware.

−65490 The latest data cannot be retrieved, please check the power of the module and wait for one scan period.

−65489 An internal software error with SIL module has occurred. Please contact National Instruments technical support at ni.com/support with following information: The C Series Functional Safety modules has internal faults.

−65488 The user program file is corrupted, please check the user program file and download again.

−65487 The file type of the user program file is not correct, please check the user program file and download again.

−65407 Too many specialty digital slots. In Scan Interface mode, you can configure only two slots for specialty digital I/O. If you want more specialty digital slots, add an FPGA target under the chassis to put the chassis in LabVIEW FPGA interface mode.

−63043 The session is invalid. The target may have been reset or rebooted, or the network connection may have timed out because of processor overuse. Check the network connection, reduce the demand on the processor, and decrease the timeout of the operation that failed. If the problem persists, refer to NI KnowledgeBase article 4CJDJBLX.

−63035 The attempt to open a RIO session failed because the driver was not yet initialized.

65000 Unable to mount drive. The given device is either not present or not recognizable as a mountable device.

65001 No partitions found. The partition table on the device is corrupt or the device has zero partitions on it.

65002 Invalid drive handle. The given handle does not represent an active mounted drive.

65003 Drive already mounted. The given device is already mounted as a drive.

65004 The channel, slot, or connector number you wired to the method input is invalid. Change the method input to match the configuration of the CompactRIO system.

65005 The C Series module at the specified location does not support TEDS or TEDS access is not enabled for the module.

65006 Communication with the module timed out. The module is busy performing another action or LabVIEW is unable to communicate with the module.

65007 No TEDS sensor was detected on the specified channel. Make sure that the C Series module and sensor are properly connected. Make sure the specified location matches the sensor location.

65008 CompactRIO does not support the TEDS sensor connected to this channel.

65009 The PXI trigger that you have selected to reserve or unreserve is invalid. Valid PXI triggers are 0 through 7, inclusive.

65200 DIO Line Access Conflict. Invalid module configuration. A single physical DIO line cannot be accessed by multiple types of output nodes when the Number of Synchronizing Registers=0 and any of the output accesses is in a Single-Cycle Timed Loop. Either change the number of Synchronizing Registers to 1 in the module's properties dialog, or access the resource exclusively as a port or an individual line, not both.

65201 Duplicate Terminals In The Same Node. An FPGA I/O Node has duplicate terminals. Delete the duplicate terminal from the I/O Node.

65202 Digital Resource Access Conflict. The digital I/O resource cannot be accessed in a Single-Cycle Timed Loop from both a Digital Output function and a Digital Port Output function. If you need to access this resource in a Single-Cycle Timed Loop, please exclusively use just the Digital Output function or Digital Port Output function, not both.

65203 Module Timebase Configuration Error. LabVIEW detected an invalid configuration for an FPGA I/O Node that contains channels from a module with a configurable timebase. If channels of multiple modules with a configurable timebase are in the same FPGA I/O Node, make sure you configure the modules to share the same timebase. Use the C Series Module Properties dialog box to configure the module timebase. Refer to the LabVIEW Help for information about how to synchronize multiple C Series modules.

65204 Digital Resource Access Conflict. The digital I/O resource cannot be accessed from both a Digital Output function and a Digital Port Output function if the Never Arbitrate option is used. Please change the arbitration of the Digital Line and/or Digital Port to something other than Never Arbitrate, or exclusively use just the Digital Output function or Digital Port Output function, not both.

65205 Invalid C Series Module Configuration. Possible reasons for the invalid configuration include that the master timebase source module is unable to be identified, the master timebase source module is not configured to export its timebase, or the master timebase source module is not a valid module type. Use the C Series Module Properties dialog box to configure the module timebase. Refer to the LabVIEW Help for information about how to synchronize multiple C Series modules.

65206 Invalid top-level clock. You must use a top-level clock of 40 MHz when using this module. To change the top-level clock, right click on your FPGA target in the LabVIEW Project Explorer and select properties. From the Top-Level Clock category, choose a 40 MHz clock.

65207 The digital output resource cannot be accessed from both a Digital Output function and a Digital Port Output function. Please exclusively use just the Digital Output function or Digital Port Output function, not both.

65208 The NI 9151 R Series Expansion chassis no longer supports synchronizing multiple NI 9225/9227/9229/923x modules. Use the C Series Module Properties dialog box to set the master timebase source of the slave module(s) to the onboard clock. Right-click the module in the project and select Properties to display the C Series Module Properties dialog box. Contact National Instruments technical support with questions or concerns.

65209 You cannot write to the Sleep channel if you are using the Scan Interface with any modules in the system.

65210 You must use a top-level clock of 80 MHz or less when using this module. To change the top-level clock, right click on your FPGA target in the Project Explorer window and select Properties. Select Top-Level Clock from the Category list and choose an 80 MHz or slower clock rate.

65211 You have reached the limit of the user-defined variable address space. This is caused by using too many user-defined variables in your LabVIEW FPGA VI. The number of allowed user-defined variables in a LabVIEW FPGA VI is around 500 to 1000 user-defined variables depending on the data type of the variables. Remove some of the variable nodes from the LabVIEW FPGA VI and try compiling again.

65212 The module timing constraints for the FPGA target you are using were not found. Please contact National Instruments.

65400 The FPGA target is either running an FPGA VI or has loaded an FPGA VI.

65401 One or more discovered C Series modules are not supported by the current versions of LabVIEW and NI-RIO.

65402 An internal software error in NI-RIO has occurred. Please contact National Instruments technical support at ni.com/support.

65403 An unexpected error occurred when Discovering C Series Modules. Make sure the LabVIEW Project is set up properly.

65404 The controller you selected has an unconfigured (0.0.0.0) IP address. If the controller is online, configure it in Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX), then make sure the IP address in LabVIEW matches the IP address in MAX. If it is offline, you cannot discover connected targets and devices, but you can add new, offline targets and devices.

65405 Module not found. The module whose configuration you deployed is not present in the chassis.

65406 Different module. The module whose configuration you deployed does not match the model currently in the chassis.

65407 Too many specialty digital slots. In Scan Interface mode, you can configure only two slots for specialty digital I/O. If you want more specialty digital slots, add an FPGA target under the chassis to put the chassis in LabVIEW FPGA Interface mode.

65536 Unable to communicate with the module. Reinsert the module and check connections.

65537 The module that was detected is different than the module that was expected. Make sure the slot the module is configured for in software matches the physical location of the module.

65538 The operation failed to complete in time. Make sure the module is not busy and the system is configured properly.

65539 The input function missed one or more data points. Make sure the loop can execute as fast as the module data rate.

65540 The I/O Resource is not in communication mode. You must start communication mode before you can perform this operation.

65541 The I/O Resource is in communication mode. You must stop communication mode before you can perform this operation.

65542 One or more channels have detected an open current loop. Check the module connections.

65543 The power supply voltage level is out of range. Check the supply voltage and the module connections.

65544 One or more channels are in overcurrent protection mode. The device connected to the channel is passing more current than is allowed through the channel. Check for possible shorts or external device failure.

65545 An input parameter, or a combination of parameters, is invalid.

65546 Your application uses a feature that is not supported by your C Series hardware.

65547 Too many CAN bus error frames are detected. Please refer to the description of the 'Error Terminals' for more information.

65548 One or more channels are in overcurrent or overvoltage protection mode. Check the terminals for any fault condition that could be causing an out-of-range voltage or current on the channels.

65549 A general or undefined error has occurred. Verify that the card is inserted properly and that the door is closed. If the error occurs again, run CHKDSK on the card.

65550 A problem was found in the file system. Remove the SD card and run CHKDSK.

65551 The SD card is in use by RT. Try again after RT unmounts the card.

65552 The SD card is not ready. Verify that the card is inserted properly and that the door is closed.

65553 The SD card door was opened while a file on the card was open.

65554 The specified file does not exist on the card.

65555 The Open method tried to open a new file for writing, but a file with the same name already exists on the disk.

65556 A Read or Write method tried to access a file that was not opened in the required mode.

65558 A Close method tried to close a file that was not open.

65559 A method tried to open a file on the SD card when a file was already open. This device supports only one file open at a time. This error is also returned when an illegal attempt to call the Delete File or Get File Size method is made when a file is open on the card.

65560 An attempt to allocate storage failed because the file system is full.

65561 Attempted to exceed the limit of 512 root directory entries.

65562 A Read method tried to read beyond the end of a file. This may have occurred when the method read the end of a file using a U16 or U32 data type when the actual number of bytes in the file (as reported by the directory) was not an integer multiple of the number of bytes in the read data type.

65563 A problem was found with the format of the SD card. Verify that the SD card is formatted with a valid FAT16 file system.

65571 Serial module over-temperature error: An over-temperature error has occurred since the last time the module was accessed. Check for fault conditions or extraneous voltages on the I/O port.

65577 An open thermocouple was detected on at least one channel. Check the module connections.

65578 The common-mode voltage is outside of acceptable limits on at least one channel. Check the terminals for any fault condition that could be causing an out-of-range voltage on the channels.

65579 The module is in overcurrent protection mode. Check the terminals for any fault condition that could be causing an out-of-range current.

65582 The operation did not complete because the acquisition has not started. Use the Start and Stop channels to put the module in and out of acquisition mode.

65583 The module failed to complete the operation. Reinsert the module and check connections. If the problem persists, contact National Instruments technical support.

65700 Unable to communicate with the module. Reinsert the module and check connections.

65701 The module that was detected is different than the module that was expected. Make sure the slot the module is configured for in software matches the physical location of the module.

65702 The FPGA personality currently running on the CompactRIO chassis does not support the RIO Scan Interface in this slot.

65703 Remote module access is not supported.

65704 Could not resolve RSI module URL.

65705 This RSI module does not accept configuration for this channel.

65706 The value for 9205 minimum time between conversion must be at least 4 us.

65707 The value for 9219 digital threshold must be between 0 and 60.

65708 Invalid direction string

65709 Current limit values must be between 0 and 5.1.

65710 The value for overcurrent refresh period must be between 2 and 255.

65711 It is invalid to change the mode of a 9219 channel programmatically.

65712 Digital input modules cannot be configured to be a PWM or a counter slave.

65713 Digital output modules cannot be configured to be a counter or a quadrature.

65714 RTD A constant must be between 0.001 and 0.01.

65715 RTD B constant must be between -1E-7 and -1E-6.

65716 RTD C constant must be between -1E-12 and -1E-11.

65717 RTD Ro constant must be between 0 and 1000.

65718 Invalid Input Configuration change.

65719 The enum value is out of range.

65720 This property is not valid for this module, or is not valid for the current configuration of this module.

65721 You can use the Reset Counter method only to reset a counter configured to count edges.

65722 This method is not valid for this module, or is not valid for the current configuration of this module.

65723 This module cannot be configured while the controller engine is in its current mode.

65724 Specialty digital configuration is not supported for EtherCAT modules.

65725 The value used is out of range.

65726 Configuration information for this Property was not found. The Property might need to be set before it can be read.

65727 Invalid slot number.

65728 This version of the EtherCAT software does not support this operation.

65730 An expected user program is four bytes aligned, please check the size of your user program file.

65731 A user program is being downloaded. Reading IOV will get stale data, and writing IOV may not take effect.

65732 The module is not in the correct state. Please wait a moment in case the module is restarting. If that doesn't work, please check the mode of the module for more information.