Scan Interface Errors

The Scan Interface can return the following error codes for CompactRIO.
|Code
|Description
|−65627
|You cannot update this property when the module is in Fault state or Active state. Switch the module to Configuration state before updating this property.
|−65626
|You cannot update properties when the module is in Initialization state. Switch to Configuration state before changing any properties.
|−65625
|You cannot use this method when the module is in Initialization or Configuration state. Switch to Active or Fault state before executing this method.
|−65624
|You cannot switch to Active state from Fault state until you clear the fault condition(s).
|−65623
|You cannot switch from Initialization state to Active state or Fault state. The only valid state change from Initialization state is to Configuration state.
|−65622
|Unable to communicate with the module. Reinsert the module and check connections. If the problem persists, contact National Instruments.
|−65621
|The project contains a module in slot 16 that does not match the type of the module in slot 16 of the chassis.
|−65620
|The project contains a module in slot 15 that does not match the type of the module in slot 15 of the chassis.
|−65619
|The project contains a module in slot 14 that does not match the type of the module in slot 14 of the chassis.
|−65618
|The project contains a module in slot 13 that does not match the type of the module in slot 13 of the chassis.
|−65617
|The project contains a module in slot 12 that does not match the type of the module in slot 12 of the chassis.
|−65616
|The project contains a module in slot 11 that does not match the type of the module in slot 11 of the chassis.
|−65615
|The project contains a module in slot 10 that does not match the type of the module in slot 10 of the chassis.
|−65614
|The project contains a module in slot 9 that does not match the type of the module in slot 9 of the chassis.
|−65613
|The project contains a module in slot 8 that does not match the type of the module in slot 8 of the chassis.
|−65612
|The project contains a module in slot 7 that does not match the type of the module in slot 7 of the chassis.
|−65611
|The project contains a module in slot 6 that does not match the type of the module in slot 6 of the chassis.
|−65610
|The project contains a module in slot 5 that does not match the type of the module in slot 5 of the chassis.
|−65609
|The project contains a module in slot 4 that does not match the type of the module in slot 4 of the chassis.
|−65608
|The project contains a module in slot 3 that does not match the type of the module in slot 3 of the chassis.
|−65607
|The project contains a module in slot 2 that does not match the type of the module in slot 2 of the chassis.
|−65606
|The project contains a module in slot 1 that does not match the type of the module in slot 1 of the chassis.
|−65605
|The project contains a module in slot 16 but slot 16 is empty.
|−65604
|The project contains a module in slot 15 but slot 15 is empty.
|−65603
|The project contains a module in slot 14 but slot 14 is empty.
|−65602
|The project contains a module in slot 13 but slot 13 is empty.
|−65601
|The project contains a module in slot 12 but slot 12 is empty.
|−65600
|The project contains a module in slot 11 but slot 11 is empty.
|−65599
|The project contains a module in slot 10 but slot 10 is empty.
|−65598
|The project contains a module in slot 9 but slot 9 is empty.
|−65597
|The project contains a module in slot 8 but slot 8 is empty.
|−65596
|The project contains a module in slot 7 but slot 7 is empty.
|−65595
|The project contains a module in slot 6 but slot 6 is empty.
|−65594
|The project contains a module in slot 5 but slot 5 is empty.
|−65593
|The project contains a module in slot 4 but slot 4 is empty.
|−65592
|The project contains a module in slot 3 but slot 3 is empty.
|−65591
|The project contains a module in slot 2 but slot 2 is empty.
|−65590
|The project contains a module in slot 1 but slot 1 is empty.
|−65587
|The bitfile required by the RIO Scan Interface is either missing or corrupt. Reinstall the software on the LabVIEW Real-Time target.
|−65583
|A common-mode range error was detected.
|−65582
|An open thermocouple was detected.
|−65581
|The FPGA personality currently running on the CompactRIO chassis does not support the RIO Scan Interface in this slot.
|−65580
|The FPGA personality running on the RIO target does not have enough specialty digital resources to support this module.
|−65537
|The module that was detected is different than the module that was expected. Make sure the slot the module is configured for in software matches the physical location of the module.
|−65536
|Unable to communicate with the module. Reinsert the module and check connections. If the chassis is in FPGA Interface programming mode, make sure you have opened an FPGA reference to a bitfile or FPGA VI with Scan Interface support for the module you are trying to access using the Scan Interface.
|−65500
|Module is in download process and can't perform the invoke node until download completes.
|−65499
|The parameter of "set mode" invoke node is invalid.
|−65498
|Unable to communicate with the module, please make sure the module is powered on and properly plugged in.
|−65497
|Please download the user program again, the last download process could have been interrupted.
|−65496
|Please download the user program again, the module has timed out due to download process error.
|−65495
|Please check the mode of the module. If the module is in unprogrammed mode, please download a user program to the module. If the module is in fail safe mode, please restart the module. If the module is in download mode, please restart and download the user program again.
|−65494
|The module is not in the correct state. Please wait a moment in case the module is restarting. If that doesn't work, please restart the module because the last download process was interrupted.
|−65493
|The operation failed because of CRC error.
|−65492
|The operation failed because of CRC error.
|−65491
|An internal software error with SIL module has occurred. Please check the compatibility of the software and hardware.
|−65490
|The latest data cannot be retrieved, please check the power of the module and wait for one scan period.
|−65489
|An internal software error with SIL module has occurred. Please contact National Instruments technical support at ni.com/support with following information: The C Series Functional Safety modules has internal faults.
|−65488
|The user program file is corrupted, please check the user program file and download again.
|−65487
|The file type of the user program file is not correct, please check the user program file and download again.
|−65407
|Too many specialty digital slots. In Scan Interface mode, you can configure only two slots for specialty digital I/O. If you want more specialty digital slots, add an FPGA target under the chassis to put the chassis in LabVIEW FPGA interface mode.
|−63043
|The session is invalid. The target may have been reset or rebooted, or the network connection may have timed out because of processor overuse. Check the network connection, reduce the demand on the processor, and decrease the timeout of the operation that failed. If the problem persists, refer to NI KnowledgeBase article 4CJDJBLX.
|−63035
|The attempt to open a RIO session failed because the driver was not yet initialized.
|65000
|Unable to mount drive. The given device is either not present or not recognizable as a mountable device.
|65001
|No partitions found. The partition table on the device is corrupt or the device has zero partitions on it.
|65002
|Invalid drive handle. The given handle does not represent an active mounted drive.
|65003
|Drive already mounted. The given device is already mounted as a drive.
|65004
|The channel, slot, or connector number you wired to the method input is invalid. Change the method input to match the configuration of the CompactRIO system.
|65005
|The C Series module at the specified location does not support TEDS or TEDS access is not enabled for the module.
|65006
|Communication with the module timed out. The module is busy performing another action or LabVIEW is unable to communicate with the module.
|65007
|No TEDS sensor was detected on the specified channel. Make sure that the C Series module and sensor are properly connected. Make sure the specified location matches the sensor location.
|65008
|CompactRIO does not support the TEDS sensor connected to this channel.
|65009
|The PXI trigger that you have selected to reserve or unreserve is invalid. Valid PXI triggers are 0 through 7, inclusive.
|65200
|DIO Line Access Conflict. Invalid module configuration. A single physical DIO line cannot be accessed by multiple types of output nodes when the Number of Synchronizing Registers=0 and any of the output accesses is in a Single-Cycle Timed Loop. Either change the number of Synchronizing Registers to 1 in the module's properties dialog, or access the resource exclusively as a port or an individual line, not both.
|65201
|Duplicate Terminals In The Same Node. An FPGA I/O Node has duplicate terminals. Delete the duplicate terminal from the I/O Node.
|65202
|Digital Resource Access Conflict. The digital I/O resource cannot be accessed in a Single-Cycle Timed Loop from both a Digital Output function and a Digital Port Output function. If you need to access this resource in a Single-Cycle Timed Loop, please exclusively use just the Digital Output function or Digital Port Output function, not both.
|65203
|Module Timebase Configuration Error. LabVIEW detected an invalid configuration for an FPGA I/O Node that contains channels from a module with a configurable timebase. If channels of multiple modules with a configurable timebase are in the same FPGA I/O Node, make sure you configure the modules to share the same timebase. Use the C Series Module Properties dialog box to configure the module timebase. Refer to the LabVIEW Help for information about how to synchronize multiple C Series modules.
|65204
|Digital Resource Access Conflict. The digital I/O resource cannot be accessed from both a Digital Output function and a Digital Port Output function if the Never Arbitrate option is used. Please change the arbitration of the Digital Line and/or Digital Port to something other than Never Arbitrate, or exclusively use just the Digital Output function or Digital Port Output function, not both.
|65205
|Invalid C Series Module Configuration. Possible reasons for the invalid configuration include that the master timebase source module is unable to be identified, the master timebase source module is not configured to export its timebase, or the master timebase source module is not a valid module type. Use the C Series Module Properties dialog box to configure the module timebase. Refer to the LabVIEW Help for information about how to synchronize multiple C Series modules.
|65206
|Invalid top-level clock. You must use a top-level clock of 40 MHz when using this module. To change the top-level clock, right click on your FPGA target in the LabVIEW Project Explorer and select properties. From the Top-Level Clock category, choose a 40 MHz clock.
|65207
|The digital output resource cannot be accessed from both a Digital Output function and a Digital Port Output function. Please exclusively use just the Digital Output function or Digital Port Output function, not both.
|65208
|The NI 9151 R Series Expansion chassis no longer supports synchronizing multiple NI 9225/9227/9229/923x modules. Use the C Series Module Properties dialog box to set the master timebase source of the slave module(s) to the onboard clock. Right-click the module in the project and select Properties to display the C Series Module Properties dialog box. Contact National Instruments technical support with questions or concerns.
|65209
|You cannot write to the Sleep channel if you are using the Scan Interface with any modules in the system.
|65210
|You must use a top-level clock of 80 MHz or less when using this module. To change the top-level clock, right click on your FPGA target in the Project Explorer window and select Properties. Select Top-Level Clock from the Category list and choose an 80 MHz or slower clock rate.
|65211
|You have reached the limit of the user-defined variable address space. This is caused by using too many user-defined variables in your LabVIEW FPGA VI. The number of allowed user-defined variables in a LabVIEW FPGA VI is around 500 to 1000 user-defined variables depending on the data type of the variables. Remove some of the variable nodes from the LabVIEW FPGA VI and try compiling again.
|65212
|The module timing constraints for the FPGA target you are using were not found. Please contact National Instruments.
|65400
|The FPGA target is either running an FPGA VI or has loaded an FPGA VI.
|65401
|One or more discovered C Series modules are not supported by the current versions of LabVIEW and NI-RIO.
|65402
|An internal software error in NI-RIO has occurred. Please contact National Instruments technical support at ni.com/support.
|65403
|An unexpected error occurred when Discovering C Series Modules. Make sure the LabVIEW Project is set up properly.
|65404
|The controller you selected has an unconfigured (0.0.0.0) IP address. If the controller is online, configure it in Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX), then make sure the IP address in LabVIEW matches the IP address in MAX. If it is offline, you cannot discover connected targets and devices, but you can add new, offline targets and devices.
|65405
|Module not found. The module whose configuration you deployed is not present in the chassis.
|65406
|Different module. The module whose configuration you deployed does not match the model currently in the chassis.
|65407
|Too many specialty digital slots. In Scan Interface mode, you can configure only two slots for specialty digital I/O. If you want more specialty digital slots, add an FPGA target under the chassis to put the chassis in LabVIEW FPGA Interface mode.
|65536
|Unable to communicate with the module. Reinsert the module and check connections.
|65537
|The module that was detected is different than the module that was expected. Make sure the slot the module is configured for in software matches the physical location of the module.
|65538
|The operation failed to complete in time. Make sure the module is not busy and the system is configured properly.
|65539
|The input function missed one or more data points. Make sure the loop can execute as fast as the module data rate.
|65540
|The I/O Resource is not in communication mode. You must start communication mode before you can perform this operation.
|65541
|The I/O Resource is in communication mode. You must stop communication mode before you can perform this operation.
|65542
|One or more channels have detected an open current loop. Check the module connections.
|65543
|The power supply voltage level is out of range. Check the supply voltage and the module connections.
|65544
|One or more channels are in overcurrent protection mode. The device connected to the channel is passing more current than is allowed through the channel. Check for possible shorts or external device failure.
|65545
|An input parameter, or a combination of parameters, is invalid.
|65546
|Your application uses a feature that is not supported by your C Series hardware.
|65547
|Too many CAN bus error frames are detected. Please refer to the description of the 'Error Terminals' for more information.
|65548
|One or more channels are in overcurrent or overvoltage protection mode. Check the terminals for any fault condition that could be causing an out-of-range voltage or current on the channels.
|65549
|A general or undefined error has occurred. Verify that the card is inserted properly and that the door is closed. If the error occurs again, run CHKDSK on the card.
|65550
|A problem was found in the file system. Remove the SD card and run CHKDSK.
|65551
|The SD card is in use by RT. Try again after RT unmounts the card.
|65552
|The SD card is not ready. Verify that the card is inserted properly and that the door is closed.
|65553
|The SD card door was opened while a file on the card was open.
|65554
|The specified file does not exist on the card.
|65555
|The Open method tried to open a new file for writing, but a file with the same name already exists on the disk.
|65556
|A Read or Write method tried to access a file that was not opened in the required mode.
|65558
|A Close method tried to close a file that was not open.
|65559
|A method tried to open a file on the SD card when a file was already open. This device supports only one file open at a time. This error is also returned when an illegal attempt to call the Delete File or Get File Size method is made when a file is open on the card.
|65560
|An attempt to allocate storage failed because the file system is full.
|65561
|Attempted to exceed the limit of 512 root directory entries.
|65562
|A Read method tried to read beyond the end of a file. This may have occurred when the method read the end of a file using a U16 or U32 data type when the actual number of bytes in the file (as reported by the directory) was not an integer multiple of the number of bytes in the read data type.
|65563
|A problem was found with the format of the SD card. Verify that the SD card is formatted with a valid FAT16 file system.
|65571
|Serial module over-temperature error: An over-temperature error has occurred since the last time the module was accessed. Check for fault conditions or extraneous voltages on the I/O port.
|65577
|An open thermocouple was detected on at least one channel. Check the module connections.
|65578
|The common-mode voltage is outside of acceptable limits on at least one channel. Check the terminals for any fault condition that could be causing an out-of-range voltage on the channels.
|65579
|The module is in overcurrent protection mode. Check the terminals for any fault condition that could be causing an out-of-range current.
|65582
|The operation did not complete because the acquisition has not started. Use the Start and Stop channels to put the module in and out of acquisition mode.
|65583
|The module failed to complete the operation. Reinsert the module and check connections. If the problem persists, contact National Instruments technical support.
|65700
|Unable to communicate with the module. Reinsert the module and check connections.
|65701
|The module that was detected is different than the module that was expected. Make sure the slot the module is configured for in software matches the physical location of the module.
|65702
|The FPGA personality currently running on the CompactRIO chassis does not support the RIO Scan Interface in this slot.
|65703
|Remote module access is not supported.
|65704
|Could not resolve RSI module URL.
|65705
|This RSI module does not accept configuration for this channel.
|65706
|The value for 9205 minimum time between conversion must be at least 4 us.
|65707
|The value for 9219 digital threshold must be between 0 and 60.
|65708
|Invalid direction string
|65709
|Current limit values must be between 0 and 5.1.
|65710
|The value for overcurrent refresh period must be between 2 and 255.
|65711
|It is invalid to change the mode of a 9219 channel programmatically.
|65712
|Digital input modules cannot be configured to be a PWM or a counter slave.
|65713
|Digital output modules cannot be configured to be a counter or a quadrature.
|65714
|RTD A constant must be between 0.001 and 0.01.
|65715
|RTD B constant must be between -1E-7 and -1E-6.
|65716
|RTD C constant must be between -1E-12 and -1E-11.
|65717
|RTD Ro constant must be between 0 and 1000.
|65718
|Invalid Input Configuration change.
|65719
|The enum value is out of range.
|65720
|This property is not valid for this module, or is not valid for the current configuration of this module.
|65721
|You can use the Reset Counter method only to reset a counter configured to count edges.
|65722
|This method is not valid for this module, or is not valid for the current configuration of this module.
|65723
|This module cannot be configured while the controller engine is in its current mode.
|65724
|Specialty digital configuration is not supported for EtherCAT modules.
|65725
|The value used is out of range.
|65726
|Configuration information for this Property was not found. The Property might need to be set before it can be read.
|65727
|Invalid slot number.
|65728
|This version of the EtherCAT software does not support this operation.
|65730
|An expected user program is four bytes aligned, please check the size of your user program file.
|65731
|A user program is being downloaded. Reading IOV will get stale data, and writing IOV may not take effect.
|65732
|The module is not in the correct state. Please wait a moment in case the module is restarting. If that doesn't work, please check the mode of the module for more information.
|65733
|The latest IOV data cannot be retrieved, please check the power of the module and wait for one scan period.