Power-On and Startup Output States for CompactRIO Output Modules (FPGA Interface)

The power-on output state is the state that a C Series output module is in when power is applied to the module. Refer to the NI 9xxx Operating Instructions and Specifications for the module for the power-on output state. You cannot configure the power-on output state.

C Series analog output modules have a Hot Swap Behavior feature that allows you to configure the state of the output channels when the module is removed and reinserted. For information about the Hot Swap Behavior feature for C Series analog output modules, refer to the C Series Module Properties Dialog Box help topic for the module.

The startup output state is the state that a CompactRIO channel is in after you load and run an FPGA VI that communicates with the output module. You can configure startup output states.

Configuring Startup Output States

Use the FPGA I/O Node analog or digital output options to change startup output states. You can develop the FPGA VI so that the output function executes when the FPGA VI starts running.

Table 1. Understanding Output States