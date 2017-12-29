Power-On and Startup Output States for CompactRIO Output Modules (FPGA Interface)

The power-on output state is the state that a C Series output module is in when power is applied to the module. Refer to the NI 9xxx Operating Instructions and Specifications for the module for the power-on output state. You cannot configure the power-on output state.
C Series analog output modules have a Hot Swap Behavior feature that allows you to configure the state of the output channels when the module is removed and reinserted. For information about the Hot Swap Behavior feature for C Series analog output modules, refer to the C Series Module Properties Dialog Box help topic for the module.
The startup output state is the state that a CompactRIO channel is in after you load and run an FPGA VI that communicates with the output module. You can configure startup output states.
Use the FPGA I/O Node analog or digital output options to change startup output states. You can develop the FPGA VI so that the output function executes when the FPGA VI starts running.
|Action
|State of the Output Channels
|The chassis with the module powers on.
|Power-on output state
|An FPGA VI loads.
|Startup output state
|An Invoke Method function configured with the Abort method executes on the host VI.
|Power-on output state
|A Close FPGA VI Reference function that is configured to Close and Reset executes. Close and Reset is the default action for the Close FPGA VI Reference function.
|Power-on output state
|A Close FPGA VI Reference function that is configured to Close executes.
|Last output value
|You click Abort on the host VI or selectwhile LabVIEW is targeted to an FPGA device and the FPGA VI is running with Interactive Front Panel Communication.
|Last output value
|You remove and reinsert one of the following modules: NI 9476, NI 9477, or NI 9478.
|Power-on output state
|You remove and reinsert one of the following modules and the FPGA VI is not loaded: NI 9263, NI 9264, NI 9265, NI 9269.
|Power-on output state
|You remove and reinsert one of the following modules and the FPGA VI is loaded, but not running: NI 9263, NI 9264, NI 9265, NI 9269.
|Power-on output state
|You remove and reinsert one of the following modules and the FPGA VI is loaded and running: NI 9263, NI 9264, NI 9265, NI 9269.
|User-configurable
|You remove and reinsert one of the following modules: NI 9375, NI 9401, NI 9402, NI 9403, NI 9472, NI 9474, NI 9475, NI 9481 or NI 9485. NI recommends that you do not replace a module that is a different type with one of these modules after the FPGA VI is loaded. Replacing a module that is a different type than the module with which you are replacing it after the FPGA VI is loaded can place the output channels in an undefined or unexpected state.
|Last output value