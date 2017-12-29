NI-RIO FPGA Communications Framework Error Codes

The FPGA Interface functions can return the following error codes for CompactRIO devices.
|Code
|Description
|−63198
|The system has run out of resources. Close a session and retry the operation.
|−63197
|An invalid attribute value has been specified.
|−63196
|An invalid attribute has been specified.
|−63195
|The handle for device communication is invalid or has been closed. Restart the application.
|−63194
|The NI-RIO software on the remote system is not compatible with the local NI-RIO software. Upgrade the NI-RIO software on the remote system.
|−63193
|The requested feature is not supported.
|−63192
|Either the supplied resource name is invalid as a RIO resource name, or the device was not found. Use MAX to find the proper resource name for the intended device.
|−63189
|The supplied search pattern is invalid.
|−63188
|The operation is no longer supported.
|−63187
|This remote system does not support connections to other remote systems.
|−63183
|An invalid port was specified. The RIO server port must be between 0 and 65535, where 0 indicates a dynamically assigned port. Port 3580 is reserved and cannot be used.
|−63182
|An invalid device access setting was specified. RIO device access patterns may contain only alphanumerics, '-', '_', '.', and '*'.
|−63181
|The supplied alias was not found.
|−63180
| The alias name is invalid. A valid alias name must meet the following conditions:
|−63150
|An unspecified hardware failure has occurred. The operation could not be completed.
|−63082
|The operation could not complete because another session is accessing the FIFO. Close the other session and retry.
|−63081
|The caller did not allocate a memory buffer.
|−63080
|The allocated buffer is too small.
|−63073
|The specified event did not occur within the specified time period, in milliseconds. Extend the time period, or ignore if the result was expected.
|−63072
|The specified RIO event has not been enabled for this session. Attempting a Wait on IRQ after an Abort causes this error.
|−63071
|The specified RIO event has already been enabled for this session.
|−63070
|The specified event type is invalid.
|−63052
|Trigger lines are not supported or enabled. For PXI, identify the controller and chassis using MAX.
|−63051
|The specified trigger line is not reserved in the current session.
|−63050
|The specified trigger line is already reserved. Consult the MAX Trigger settings or the trigger reservations for each device within the system.
|−63044
|The RIO server could not be found on the specified remote device. Ensure that NI-RIO software is installed and that the RIO server is running and properly configured. For NI-RIO 2.3 and later, refer to Software»NI-RIO»NI-RIO Settings under the system in MAX. Prior to NI-RIO 2.3, refer to Software»NI-VISA»VISA Options under the system in MAX.
|−63043
|The session is invalid. The target may have reset or been rebooted. Check the network connection and retry the operation.
|−63042
|A fault on the network caused the operation to fail.
|−63041
|The connection to the remote device has been lost due to an error on the remote device. Retry the operation. If the remote device continues to report this error, check its power supply and look for diagnostic messages on the console.
|−63040
|A connection could not be established to the specified remote device. Ensure that the device is on and accessible over the network, that NI-RIO software is installed, and that the RIO server is running and properly configured. For NI-RIO 2.3 and forward, refer to Software»NI-RIO»NI-RIO Settings under the system in MAX. Prior to NI-RIO 2.3, refer to Software»NI-VISA»VISA Options under the system in MAX.
|−63033
|Access to the remote system was denied. Use MAX to check the Remote Device Access settings under Software»NI-RIO»NI-RIO Settings on the remote system.
|−63031
|The operation could not be completed because another session is accessing the device. Close all other sessions and retry.
|−63030
|Operation failed due to device reconfiguration. Multiple sessions to FPGA devices are not supported. Close the other session and retry this operation. This error code can occur only with LabVIEW 8.2 and earlier versions. The operation could not complete because another session has reconfigured the device.
|−63001
|DMA from host to FPGA target is not supported for this remote system. Use another method for I/O or change the controller associated with the FPGA target.
|63186
|The number of open RIO sessions exceeds the recommended limit. For optimal performance, close RIO sessions when you no longer need them.
