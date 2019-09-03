Package Creation

To create a package using Package Manager, you gather the relevant components into a single directory and build the package using the command line interface.

A package is a single compressed file that contains payload files intended for installation on a target system. Packages created by Package Manager have a .nipkg file extension. You can create two types of packages with Package Manager: File packages and Windows Installer (WinInst) packages.

Build a File package when you simply want to install files in directories you specify on a target system. File packages cannot include file-level conditions, so Package Manager always installs all files you include in the File package payload. In contrast, the payload for WinInst packages is one or more MSI files. Building a WinInst package allows you to install MSIs and include registry keys, conditions, or .NET assemblies. However, you can include and run executables using both package types.