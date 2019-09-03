Installation Target Roots for File Packages

The directories you create inside the data folder inform Package Manager where to install the files when you build packages. If you create a subdirectory inside a target root, Package Manager will create the subdirectory on the target system.

Packages with Architecture values windows_all and windows_x86 cannot use 64-bit only target roots like ProgramFiles_64 or LV2017DIR64. Package Manager will error regardless of OS if these roots are encountered. Packages with Architecture value windows_x64 can use both 32- and 64-bit roots.

Toggling Paths

ProgramFiles

System

NIPaths

Note The toggle is based on the bitness of the operating system, not the architecture of the package that is using the path.

Windows-Standard Locations

A toggling path resolves to the bit-specific path that matches the bitness of the operating system., and sometarget roots can be used as toggling paths.

These are defined in the table below. For example, ProgramFiles resolves to ProgramFiles_32 on a 32-bit OS, and to ProgramFiles_64 on a 64-bit OS. Bit-neutral locations, like ProgramData, have no toggle, but are uncommon and not likely what you want to use.

NIPaths Target Roots

NIPaths target roots are always prefixed by ni-paths. For example, the NIPaths target root for the NI Package Manager Directory is represented as ni-paths-NIPMDIR. If a NIPaths target root has both a 32-bit and 64-bit implementation, then it will have a toggling variant you can use by appending with the _32or64 suffix. For example, both ni-paths-NIPMDIR and ni-paths-NIPMDIR64 are listed in the table below, so ni-paths-NIPMDIR_32or64 is a valid toggling NIPaths target root.

Note Toggling NIPaths target roots are not listed in the below table.

For each intended root target, create the corresponding subdirectory in your file package using the names provided below.