Creating a Feed

Create feeds to distribute multiple packages that have dependencies on one another and consolidate package file updates in one location.
Place one or more packages (.nipkg) in a single source directory. The packages in the feed can be any mix of package types.
Open a command prompt.
Change directories to the location of Package Manager. The default location is C:\Program Files\National Instruments\NI Package Manager.
Run the following command: nipkg feed-create <target location of feed> <location of source directory>.
For example, if you enter C:\Program Files\National Instruments\NI Package Manager> nipkg feed-create C:\temp\myTestFeed C:\temp\myTestPackage, Package Manager creates the feed manifest files in the C:\temp\myTestFeed directory using the package files in C:\temp\myTestPackage.
Place the source directory in a location that is accessible to your intended recipients, such as a network file server.