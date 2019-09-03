Home Support NI Product Manuals NI Package Manager 19.5 Manual

Table Of Contents

Creating a Feed

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: August 2, 2019

Create feeds to distribute multiple packages that have dependencies on one another and consolidate package file updates in one location.

  1. Place one or more packages (.nipkg) in a single source directory. The packages in the feed can be any mix of package types.
  2. Open a command prompt.
  3. Change directories to the location of Package Manager. The default location is C:\Program Files\National Instruments\NI Package Manager.
  4. Run the following command: nipkg feed-create <target location of feed> <location of source directory>.

    For example, if you enter C:\Program Files\National Instruments\NI Package Manager> nipkg feed-create C:\temp\myTestFeed C:\temp\myTestPackage, Package Manager creates the feed manifest files in the C:\temp\myTestFeed directory using the package files in C:\temp\myTestPackage.

  5. Place the source directory in a location that is accessible to your intended recipients, such as a network file server.

Related Topics

Recently Viewed Topics