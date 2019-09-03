Home Support NI Product Manuals NI Package Manager 19.5 Manual

Accessing the Command Line Interface for NI Package Manager

Last Modified: August 2, 2019

Use the command line interface (CLI) to modify the execution of NI Package Manager processes.

You can use the CLI for the following purposes:

  • Silently install, update, repair, or remove NI software
  • Build and manage packages
  • View the current state of your system
  • Run the GUI in browse or command mode
Navigate to C:\Program Files\National Instruments\NI Package Manager from the Command Prompt to invoke the CLI.
Enter nipkg help to access the built-in CLI help. For help on a specific command, type nipkg help command. For example, type nipkg help upgrade to access help for the upgrade command. Enter NIPackageManager.exe /? to access built-in browse mode and command mode help.

