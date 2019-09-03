Accessing the Command Line Interface for NI Package Manager

Use the command line interface (CLI) to modify the execution of NI Package Manager processes.

You can use the CLI for the following purposes:

Silently install, update, repair, or remove NI software

Build and manage packages

View the current state of your system

Run the GUI in browse or command mode

Navigate to C:\Program Files\National Instruments\NI Package Manager from the Command Prompt to invoke the CLI.

nipkg help

nipkg help command

nipkg help upgrade

NIPackageManager.exe /?

Enterto access the built-in CLI help. For help on a specific command, type. For example, typeto access help for the upgrade command. Enterto access built-in browse mode and command mode help.