Home Support NI Product Manuals NI Package Manager 19.5 Manual

Table Of Contents

Assembling a WinInst Package

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: August 2, 2019

You assemble a Windows Installer (WinInst) package by creating a root directory that contains subdirectories, source files, and configuration files.

For detailed explanation and examples of the configuration files you include in a package, refer to the following topics:

  • Control File Attributes
  • Instructions XML for WinInst Packages

Before you build a WinInst package, assemble all appropriate source files and subdirectories into a single directory.

  1. Create a root directory to hold all components of the WinInst package. For example: C:\temp\MyWinInstPkg
  2. Inside the root directory, create a control subdirectory. For example: C:\temp\MyWinInstPkg\control
  3. Inside the control subdirectory, create a control file.
    1. Using a text editor, create a new document.
    2. Enter all control file attributes and values needed for your package.
    3. Enter wininst for the XB-Plugin attribute to indicate that the package is a WinInst package.
    4. Save the file as control and omit the file extension.
  4. Inside the root directory, create a data subdirectory. For example: C:\temp\MyWinInstPkg\data
  5. Inside the data subdirectory, include any MSI files or executable files.
  6. (Optional) Inside the data subdirectory, create an instructions file.
    1. Using a text editor, create a new document.
    2. Enter all appropriate elements and attributes for your package.
    3. Save the file as instructions and omit the file extension.
  7. Inside the root directory, create a Debian binary file. This file declares conformity to the Debian standard. For more information, visit debian.org.
    1. Using a text editor, create a new document.
    2. Enter 2.0
    3. Save the file as debian-binary and omit the file extension.

The following figure shows an example WinInst package:

Related Topics

Recently Viewed Topics