Instructions XML for WinInst Packages

The optional Instructions XML file you create provides Package Manager with instructions for customized execution of MSIs and executables. WinInst packages without an instructions file run all MSIs in ascending ASCII order by file name.
Name the instructions XML file instructions, omit the extension, and place it in the root of the data directory of a WinInst package.
The following text is an example instructions file for a WinInst package.
<instructions> <upgrade>clean</upgrade> <msis> <msi name="Setup.msi"> <property name="ADDLOCAL" value="ALL"/> <langFile language="de">transform1.mst</langFile> <langFile language="fr">transform2.mst;transform3.mst</langFile> <langFile language="ja">transform4.mst</langFile> <langFile language="ko">transform5.mst</langFile> <langFile language="zh-CN">transform6.mst</langFile> </msi> <msi name="Setup64.msi"> <property name="ADDLOCAL" value="ALL"/> </msi> </msis> <customExecutes> <customExecute/> </customExecutes> </instructions>
The <upgrade> element specifies how a package upgrades a previous version of itself.
The following enum values are valid inside the <upgrade> tags:
|Value
|Description
|Example
|clean
|Package Manager removes the old version of the package before installing the new version of the package. This is the default behavior when the element value is blank.
|<upgrade>clean</upgrade>
|native
|Package Manager installs the new version of the package before removing the old version of the package. (The MSI performs its native upgrade behavior.)
|<upgrade>native</upgrade>
The <msis> element provides a list of MSI files in the package.
<msis> contains the <msi> child element.
Package Manager runs the MSIs in the order in which you include them in the list. If you do not list any MSIs here, Package Manager runs all MSIs in the package data directory in no particular order and without conditions, properties, or transforms. Package Manager will ignore 64-bit MSIs on a 32-bit OS.
The <msi> element represents one MSI in the package, along with conditions for running the MSI, properties to set to the MSI, and transforms to apply to the MSI.
The <msi> element is optional in the Instructions file, but you can include as many as needed for your package. List MSIs using one <msi> element for each MSI. <msi> contains the <property> element.
It has the following attributes:
|Attribute Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Examples
|name
|string
|Yes
|<msi name="temp\example.msi"/>
|condition
|WinInst Condition
|No
|
|<msi name="example.msi" condition="(VersionNT64 = 601) AND (NIRUNNINGINSILENTMODE)"/>
The <property> element specifies a property (name-value pair) that Package Manager passes to the MSI engine for this MSI.
Refer to Properties and Conditions in WinInst Packages for a list of supported properties, as well as rules and guidelines.
|Attribute Name
|Type
|Required
|Possible Values
|Description
|Examples
|name
|string
|Yes
|All uppercase string that follows the MSI naming rules for properties.
|
Specifies the name of the property that Package Manager passes to the MSI when running it.
|<property name="INSTALLLEVEL" value="1000"/>
|value
|WinInst condition
|Yes
|The value of the property.
|<property name="MYLANGCODE" value="[NIPMLANGUAGECODE]"/>
|step
|Enum
|No
|
|<property name="INSTALLLEVEL" value="1000" step="install"/>
The <langFile> element specifies the transforms to pass to the MSI. You can include multiple transform files for each language by delimiting the transform files with semicolons. The transform files must be in the same directory as the MSI files, and the transform file path is a relative path of the package data directory. For example, if the MSI file path is foo\bar.msi, the transform file path must be foo\transform filename.mst.
|Attribute Name
|Type
|Required
|Possible Values
|Description
|Examples
|language
|Enum
|Yes
|
|
Specifies the ISO language code of the language in which Package Manager runs.
|
The <customExecutes> element provides a list of executables associated with the package.
<customExecutes> contains the <customExecute> child element.
The <customExecute> element provides Package Manager with conditions for running the executable, when to run the executable, arguments to pass to the executable, and how to handle the executable's errors and user interface.
The <customExecute> element is optional in the Instructions file, but you can include as many <customExecute> elements as needed for your package. <customExecute> is an empty element, meaning that it has attributes, but does not contain elements or text content. It has the following attributes that tell Package Manager conditions for running the executable. They are categorized into four groups:
|Attribute Name
|Type
|Possible Values
|Description
|Details
|Example
|step
|Enum
|
|Specifies the transaction step during which Package Manager runs the executable.
|<customExecute step="uninstall" exeName="[NIDIR]\actions\executable.exe"/>
|schedule
|Enum
|
|Specifies the relative point within the transaction steps when Package Manager runs the executable.
|<customExecute step="install" schedule="post" exeName="[NIDIR]\executable.exe"/>
|Attribute Name
|Type
|Possible Value
|Description
|Details
|Example
|condition
|WinInst condition
|The condition for the MSI.
|Specifies an MSI condition for Package Manager to evaluate before running the executable.
|<customExecute exeName="[NIDIR]\executable.exe" condition="VersionNT >=600"/>
|Attribute Name
|Type
|Possible Values
|Description
|Details
|Example
|arguments
|String
|Command line arguments to pass to the executable.
|Specifies command line arguments for Package Manager to pass to the executable.
|<customExecute exeName="[ProgramFilesFolder]\executable.exe" arguments="-listall"/>
|formatArguments
|Boolean
|Specifies whether the arguments attribute contains strings that the MSI engine needs to resolve.
|If you set the value of this attribute to y, you must include a Depends relationship in your control file that declares a dependency on the ni-msiproperties package of the minimum version you require.
|<customExecute exeName="[ProgramFilesFolder]\executable.exe" arguments="[NIDIR]" formatArguments="y"/>
|exeName
|String
|The path and file name of the executable.
|Specifies the path and file name of the executable. This value is case-sensitive.
|
|<customExecute exeName="[ProgramFilesFolder]\executable.exe"/>
|inPackage
|Boolean
|Specifies whether the executable resides in the package data folder.
|
|
The following example specifies a relative path to the executable, where executable.exe resides in a subfolder named actions within the package data directory.<customExecute exeName="actions\executable.exe" inPackage="y"/>
|Attribute Name
|Type
|Possible Values
|Description
|Details
|Example
|wait
|Boolean
|Specifies whether the executable is synchronous, where Package Manager should wait for it to finish before continuing, or asynchronous, where Package Manager should not wait.
|
|<customExecute exeName="executable.exe" wait="n"/>
|ignoreLaunchErrors
|Boolean
|Specifies whether Package Manager reports an error if it cannot run or cannot find the executable.
|If you omit this attribute, Package Manager uses its default value.
|<customExecute exeName="executable.exe" ignoreLaunchErrors="y"/>
|hideConsoleWindow
|Boolean
|Specifies whether to hide the console window for console applications.
|<customExecute exeName="executable.exe" hideConsoleWindow="y"/>
|returnCodeConvention
|Enum
|Indicates the set of return codes the executable returns.
|
|<customExecute step="uninstall" exeName="[ProgramFilesFolder]executable1.exe" returnCodeConvention="installer"/>
For Instructions files in which you include a <customExecute> element where schedule="postall", Package Manager demonstrates specific behaviors that may affect package installation.
The postall value instructs Package Manager to run the executable after completing the installation, reinstallation, and/or removal steps for all packages.
You can use WinInst conditions in <msi> and <customExecute> elements to conditionally execute WinInst MSIs and executable files.
If you specify any condition, property, or command in your instructions file, you must declare a dependency in your package's control file on the ni-msiproperties package. The ni-msiproperties package has dependencies on additional packages:
You must include the ni-msiproperties package and its dependencies in the same feed as the package you build. If you have NI software installed on your system, these packages should exist in their default location on your system: %ProgramData%\National Instruments\NI Package Manager\packages. Copy the ni-msiproperties package and its dependencies from this location to the same directory as your package when you build the feed.
WinInst conditions included in <msi> and <customExecute> elements must follow Microsoft's MSI conditional statement syntax.
You must enclose literal text within quotation marks to adhere to Microsoft's conditional statement syntax. The Instructions XML syntax provides two ways of adhering to this requirement:
When including conditions in a WinInst package, you can use any Windows property or property defined in the ni-msiproperties package.
If you use a property in the arguments attribute of a <customExecute>, you must include a formatArgument attribute and set the value to y. For a comprehensive list of Windows Installer properties, such as ProgramFiles64Folder and DesktopFolder, search for Property Reference at https://msdn.microsoft.com.
You can use the following list of additional Package Manager-specific properties:
You can use the <property> element to pass additional Windows properties to each MSI, for example:
Do not use properties that exist only inside of your specific MSI.
Package Manager defines and automatically passes some properties to MSIs run from WinInst packages.
Package Manager always passes the following properties to every MSI at install, uninstall, and repair. You do not need to specify these in the instructions file.