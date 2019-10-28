Instructions XML for WinInst Packages

The optional Instructions XML file you create provides Package Manager with instructions for customized execution of MSIs and executables. WinInst packages without an instructions file run all MSIs in ascending ASCII order by file name.

<instructions> element with three child elements. Each child element is optional.

<msis>

The instructions XML file consists of a root <instructions> element with three child elements. Each child element is optional.

Name the instructions XML file instructions, omit the extension, and place it in the root of the data directory of a WinInst package.

The following text is an example instructions file for a WinInst package.

<instructions> <upgrade>clean</upgrade> <msis> <msi name=" Setup.msi "> <property name="ADDLOCAL" value="ALL"/> <langFile language="de"> transform1.mst </langFile> <langFile language="fr"> transform2.mst;transform3.mst </langFile> <langFile language="ja"> transform4.mst </langFile> <langFile language="ko"> transform5.mst </langFile> <langFile language="zh-CN"> transform6.mst </langFile> </msi> <msi name=" Setup64.msi "> <property name="ADDLOCAL" value="ALL"/> </msi> </msis> <customExecutes> <customExecute/> </customExecutes> </instructions>

<upgrade> Element The <upgrade> element specifies how a package upgrades a previous version of itself. The following enum values are valid inside the <upgrade> tags: Value Description Example clean Package Manager removes the old version of the package before installing the new version of the package. This is the default behavior when the element value is blank. <upgrade>clean</upgrade> native Package Manager installs the new version of the package before removing the old version of the package. (The MSI performs its native upgrade behavior.) <upgrade>native</upgrade>

<msis> Element The <msis> element provides a list of MSI files in the package. <msis> contains the <msi> child element. Package Manager runs the MSIs in the order in which you include them in the list. If you do not list any MSIs here, Package Manager runs all MSIs in the package data directory in no particular order and without conditions, properties, or transforms. Package Manager will ignore 64-bit MSIs on a 32-bit OS. Note When you list any MSIs within the <msis> element, Package Manager runs only the MSIs you include on the list and ignores any other MSIs in the package data directory.

<msi> Element The <msi> element represents one MSI in the package, along with conditions for running the MSI, properties to set to the MSI, and transforms to apply to the MSI. The <msi> element is optional in the Instructions file, but you can include as many as needed for your package. List MSIs using one <msi> element for each MSI. <msi> contains the <property> element. It has the following attributes: Attribute Name Type Required Description Examples name string Yes Specifies the path to the MSI, relative from the root of the data directory, including its file name.

directory, including its file name. The path value is case sensitive. <msi name=" temp\example.msi "/>

The value must be a valid MSI condition string. To include quotes in a condition, use single quotes.

If you specify a condition, you must include a Depends relationship in your control file that declares a dependency on the ni-msiproperties package of the minimum version you require.

Package Manager will install the MSI only on a system where the statement evaluates to TRUE.

Packages install only once. If conditions are TRUE, the MSI must install all its features. If conditions are FALSE, the MSI does not install anything.

Packages install only once. If conditions are TRUE, the MSI must install all its features. If conditions are FALSE, the MSI does not install anything.

At least one MSI in the instructions file must have a TRUE condition, or else Package Manager does not record that the package is installed. Note If you specify any condition, property, or command-line in your instructions file, you must declare a dependency on the ni-msiproperties package of the minimum version that you require. <msi name=" example.msi " condition="(VersionNT64 = 601) AND (NIRUNNINGINSILENTMODE)"/>

<property> Element The <property> element specifies a property (name-value pair) that Package Manager passes to the MSI engine for this MSI. Refer to Properties and Conditions in WinInst Packages for a list of supported properties, as well as rules and guidelines. Attribute Name Type Required Possible Values Description Examples name string Yes All uppercase string that follows the MSI naming rules for properties. Specifies the name of the property that Package Manager passes to the MSI when running it. Note If you specify any condition, property, or command-line in your instructions file, you must declare a dependency on the ni-msiproperties package of the minimum version that you require. <property name="INSTALLLEVEL" value="1000"/> value WinInst condition Yes The value of the property. Specifies the value of the property that Package Manager passes to the MSI when running it.

The value can be a property in brackets to indicate that Package Manager should evaluate the property at run-time and replace it with the actual value. <property name="MYLANGCODE" value="[NIPMLANGUAGECODE]"/> step Enum No install —(default) Package Manager applies the property when installing the package.

reinstall —Package Manager applies the property when repairing the package.

—Package Manager applies the property when repairing the package. uninstall —Package Manager applies the property when removing the package. Specifies the type of transaction during which Package Manager applies the property.

If Package Manager should apply the property during multiple steps, list multiple <property> elements.

If you omit this attribute, Package Manager uses its default value. <property name="INSTALLLEVEL" value="1000" step="install"/>

<langFile> Element The <langFile> element specifies the transforms to pass to the MSI. You can include multiple transform files for each language by delimiting the transform files with semicolons. The transform files must be in the same directory as the MSI files, and the transform file path is a relative path of the package data directory. For example, if the MSI file path is foo\bar.msi, the transform file path must be foo\transform filename.mst. Attribute Name Type Required Possible Values Description Examples language Enum Yes de

fr

ja

ko

zh-CN Specifies the ISO language code of the language in which Package Manager runs. <langFile language="de"> transform1.mst </langFile>

<langFile language="zh-CN"> transform2.mst;transform3.mst </langFile>

<customExecutes> Element The <customExecutes> element provides a list of executables associated with the package. <customExecutes> contains the <customExecute> child element.

<customExecute> Element The <customExecute> element provides Package Manager with conditions for running the executable, when to run the executable, arguments to pass to the executable, and how to handle the executable's errors and user interface. The <customExecute> element is optional in the Instructions file, but you can include as many <customExecute> elements as needed for your package. <customExecute> is an empty element, meaning that it has attributes, but does not contain elements or text content. It has the following attributes that tell Package Manager conditions for running the executable. They are categorized into four groups: When —The timing of the executable relative to the transaction step. Each When attribute is optional.

—The timing of the executable relative to the transaction step. Each When attribute is optional. Why —The conditions that determine if Package Manager runs the executable. Each Why attribute is optional.

—The conditions that determine if Package Manager runs the executable. Each Why attribute is optional. What —The location of the executable and, if necessary, any arguments Package Manager passes to it. Individually, each What attribute is optional. However, you must specify the location of the executable using one of them.

—The location of the executable and, if necessary, any arguments Package Manager passes to it. Individually, each What attribute is optional. However, you must specify the location of the executable using one of them. How—The manner in which Package Manager handles errors and progress. Each How attribute is optional. Table 1. When Attributes Attribute Name Type Possible Values Description Details Example step Enum install —(default) Package Manager runs the executable when installing the package.

uninstall —Package Manager runs the executable when removing the package.

—Package Manager runs the executable when removing the package. reinstall —Package Manager runs the executable when repairing the package. Specifies the transaction step during which Package Manager runs the executable. To run the same executable in multiple steps, such as install, uninstall, and reinstall, list a <customExecute> element for each step.

If you omit this attribute, Package Manager uses its default value. Note If you set the value of inPackage to y, you must set the value of step to install or omit the attribute. (See the inPackage attribute below.) <customExecute step="uninstall" exeName=" [NIDIR]\actions\executable.exe "/>

pre —Package Manager runs the executable immediately before completing the transaction step for the current package.

—Package Manager runs the executable immediately before completing the transaction step for the current package. postall —Package Manager runs the executable after completing the transaction steps for all packages.

If the value of <upgrade> is clean , during upgrade, Package Manager runs a <customExecute> with attribute values step="install" and schedule="pre" after removing the old package, but before installing the new package.

If you omit this attribute, Package Manager uses its default value. Note If you set the value of the inPackage attribute to y, you must set the value of schedule to pre or post, or omit the attribute. (See the inPackage attribute below.) <customExecute step="install" schedule="post" exeName=" [NIDIR]\executable.exe "/>

is , during upgrade, Package Manager runs a with attribute values and after removing the old package, but before installing the new package. If you omit this attribute, Package Manager uses its default value. Note If you set the value of the inPackage attribute to y, you must set the value of schedule to pre or post, or omit the attribute. (See the inPackage attribute below.) <customExecute step="install" schedule="post" exeName=" [NIDIR]\executable.exe "/> Table 2. Why Attributes Attribute Name Type Possible Value Description Details Example condition WinInst condition The condition for the MSI. Specifies an MSI condition for Package Manager to evaluate before running the executable. Package Manager runs this executable only on a system where the statement evaluates to TRUE. Refer to Properties and Conditions in WinInst Packages for a list of syntax requirements and supported NIPaths.

If you omit this attribute, the executable always runs. Note If you specify any condition, property, or command-line in your instructions file, you must declare a dependency on the ni-msiproperties package of the minimum version that you require. <customExecute exeName=" [NIDIR]\executable.exe " condition="VersionNT >=600"/> Table 3. What Attributes Attribute Name Type Possible Values Description Details Example arguments String Command line arguments to pass to the executable. Specifies command line arguments for Package Manager to pass to the executable. This value is formatted, so you can include a ni-msiproperties directory property in brackets. Refer to Properties and Conditions in WinInst Packages for a list of supported properties.

directory property in brackets. Refer to Properties and Conditions in WinInst Packages for a list of supported properties. You can include the full path to the executable. If you do this, omit the exeName attribute. Note If you specify any condition, property, or command-line in your instructions file, you must declare a dependency on the ni-msiproperties package of the minimum version that you require. <customExecute exeName=" [ProgramFilesFolder]\executable.exe " arguments="-listall"/> formatArguments Boolean n (default)

(default) y Specifies whether the arguments attribute contains strings that the MSI engine needs to resolve. If you set the value of this attribute to y , you must include a Depends relationship in your control file that declares a dependency on the ni-msiproperties package of the minimum version you require. Note If you specify any condition, property, or command-line in your instructions file, you must declare a dependency on the ni-msiproperties package of the minimum version that you require. <customExecute exeName=" [ProgramFilesFolder]\executable.exe " arguments="[NIDIR]" formatArguments="y"/>

is or undefined, must contain an property and not a hard-coded path. If you specify an ni-msiproperties property, you must include a depends relationship in your control file that declares a dependency on the ni-msiproperties package of the minimum version that you require. Refer to Properties and Conditions in WinInst Packages for a list of supported properties.

If you specify an ni-msiproperties property, you must include a depends relationship in your control file that declares a dependency on the ni-msiproperties package of the minimum version that you require. Refer to Properties and Conditions in WinInst Packages for a list of supported properties.

If you omit this attribute, you must specify the full path to the executable in arguments . <customExecute exeName=" [ProgramFilesFolder]\executable.exe "/>

(default) y Specifies whether the executable resides in the package data folder. If you set the value of this attribute to y , observe the following rules: The value of exeName must be a relative path to the executable within the package data folder. You must set the value of wait to y . Otherwise, Package Manager may delete the executable before it runs. You must set the value of step to install or reinstall . You must set the value of schedule to pre or post . You must use a File Package to install the executable to the target system. Package Manager does not evaluate exeName for NIPaths properties.

If you omit this attribute, Package Manager uses its default value. The following example specifies a relative path to the executable, where executable.exe resides in a subfolder named actions within the package data directory. <customExecute exeName=" actions\executable.exe " inPackage="y"/>

, observe the following rules: If you omit this attribute, Package Manager uses its default value. The following example specifies a relative path to the executable, where executable.exe resides in a subfolder named actions within the package data directory. <customExecute exeName=" actions\executable.exe " inPackage="y"/> Table 4. How Attributes Attribute Name Type Possible Values Description Details Example wait Boolean n (default)

(default) y Specifies whether the executable is synchronous, where Package Manager should wait for it to finish before continuing, or asynchronous, where Package Manager should not wait. If the value is n , Package Manager ignores the executable's return code, as if returnCodeConvention="ignore" .

If the value is n , you must not include the executable within the package because Package Manager may delete the entire package from temp before running the executable.

If you omit this attribute, Package Manager uses its default value. <customExecute exeName=" executable.exe " wait="n"/>

, you must not include the executable within the package because Package Manager may delete the entire package from before running the executable. If you omit this attribute, Package Manager uses its default value. <customExecute exeName=" executable.exe " wait="n"/> ignoreLaunchErrors Boolean n (default)

(default) y Specifies whether Package Manager reports an error if it cannot run or cannot find the executable. If you omit this attribute, Package Manager uses its default value. <customExecute exeName=" executable.exe " ignoreLaunchErrors="y"/> hideConsoleWindow Boolean n (default)

(default) y Specifies whether to hide the console window for console applications. Does not display console messages when you run GUI applications.

Does not cause any errors for a window application if present.

Console applications still run, but without a console window for user input or message output. <customExecute exeName=" executable.exe " hideConsoleWindow="y"/> returnCodeConvention Enum console (default)

(default) installer

ignore Indicates the set of return codes the executable returns. For console , 0 = success and any value other than 0 is an error.

, 0 = success and any value other than 0 is an error. For installer , 0 = success, 3010 or 1641 = reboot required, and anything else is an error.

, 0 = success, 3010 or 1641 = reboot required, and anything else is an error. For ignore , Package Manager ignores the return code.

, Package Manager ignores the return code. If installer , you must set wait to y so Package Manager will wait to receive the return code.

, you must set to so Package Manager will wait to receive the return code. If you omit this attribute, Package Manager uses its default value. <customExecute step="uninstall" exeName=" [ProgramFilesFolder]executable1.exe " returnCodeConvention="installer"/>

Behavior of Executables Scheduled as Postall For Instructions files in which you include a <customExecute> element where schedule="postall", Package Manager demonstrates specific behaviors that may affect package installation. The postall value instructs Package Manager to run the executable after completing the installation, reinstallation, and/or removal steps for all packages. Package Manager runs postall executables in the specified order of package installation. Dependencies install first.

If only a postall executable in a package fails, Package Manager considers the package installed.

executable in a package fails, Package Manager considers the package installed. When there are multiple packages with postall executables, Package Manager does not run the remaining executables if one of the postall executables fails. Packages are considered installed assuming no other errors occurred during installation.

executables, Package Manager does not run the remaining executables if one of the executables fails. Packages are considered installed assuming no other errors occurred during installation. If installation of a package fails, either through MSI failure or failure of an executable scheduled as pre or post , Package Manager displays an error message stating that the package failed to install. Next, it runs all the executables from packages installed up to the point where installation failed. Package Manager does not consider the broken package installed and does not run the postall executables of the broken package. All packages installed before the failure occurred remain installed and Package Manager runs the postall executables of these packages.