Instructions XML for File Packages

The optional Instructions XML file you create provides Package Manager with instructions for customized execution of package installation.

<instructions> element with three child elements. Each child element is optional. <targetAttributes>

<shortcuts>

<customExecutes> The instructions XML file consists of a root <instructions> element with three child elements. Each child element is optional.

Name the instructions XML file instructions, omit the file extension, and place it in the root of the data directory of a File package.

The following text is an example instructions file for a File package.

<instructions> <targetAttributes readOnly="allReadOnly"/> <shortcuts> <shortcut> <destination root="ProgramMenu" path=" Test\Shortcut.lnk "> <localizedDestination root="ProgramMenu" path=" Test\Verknüpfung.lnk " language="de"/> <localizedDestination root="ProgramMenu" path=" Test\Raccourci.lnk " language="fr"/> <localizedDestination root="ProgramMenu" path=" Test\ショートカット.lnk " language="ja"/> <localizedDestination root="ProgramMenu" path=" Test\바로가기.lnk " language="ko"/> <localizedDestination root="ProgramMenu" path=" Test\快捷方式.lnk " language="zh-CN"/> </destination> <target root="Program Files" path=" Shortcuts\executable.exe "/> </shortcut> </shortcuts> <customExecutes> <customExecute root="Documents" exeName=" executable.exe "/> </customExecutes> </instructions>

<targetAttributes> Element The <targetAttributes> element provides optional instructions regarding locations where Package Manager installs files on the target system. <targetAttributes> is an empty element, meaning that it has attributes, but does not contain elements or text content. It has the following attributes: Attribute Name Type Possible Values Details Examples readOnly Enum allWritable —(default) Makes all package files for installation writable regardless of the original source file's read-only attribute value.

The default is allWritable when you do not declare a readOnly attribute or include an instructions file. <targetAttributes readOnly="allReadOnly"/>

<shortcuts> Element The <shortcuts> element provides a list of shortcuts that Package Manager creates during installation. <shortcuts> contains the <shortcut> child element.

<shortcut> Element The <shortcut> element defines one shortcut that Package Manager creates during installation. <shortcut> element is optional in the Instructions file, but you can include as many as needed for your package. <shortcut> contains two child elements: <destination>

<destination> Element The <destination> element specifies the location where Package Manger creates a shortcut file. <destination> is required and can have one or more optional <localizedDestination> child elements. It has the following attributes: Attribute Name Type Value Examples root String A supported target root. windows_all or windows_x86 architecture cannot use 64-bit specific target roots, such as ProgramFiles_64 or LV2017DIR64 . <destination root="Startup" path=" testShortcut.lnk "/> path String The path and file name appended to the root target. <destination root="ProgramFiles" path=" Shortcuts\test.exe "/>

<localizedDestination> Element The <localizedDestination> element specifies an alternate localized path to use for the shortcut file when installing the file package in a given language. <localizedDestination> is an empty element, meaning that is has attributes, but does not contain elements or text content. It has the following attributes: Attribute Name Type Value Examples root String A supported target root. windows_all or windows_x86 architecture cannot use 64-bit specific target roots, such as ProgramFiles_64 or LV2017DIR64 . <localizedDestination root="ProgramMenu"/> path String The path and file name appended to the root target. <localizedDestination root="ProgramMenu" path=" Test\Verknüpfung.lnk " /> language String Language code of the localized path. Possible values: de, fr, ja, ko, zh-CN <localizedDestination root="ProgramMenu" path=" Test\Verknüpfung.lnk " language=" de "/>

fr

ja

ko

zh-CN <localizedDestination root="ProgramMenu" path=" Test\Verknüpfung.lnk " language=" de "/>

<target> Element The <target> element specifies the location of the file for which Package Manager creates a shortcut. <target> is an empty element, meaning that it has attributes, but does not contain elements or text content. It has the following attributes: Attribute Name Type Value Examples root String A supported target root. windows_all or windows_x86 architecture cannot use 64-bit specific target roots, such as ProgramFiles_64 or LV2017DIR64 . <target root="Startup" path=" testShortcut.lnk "/> path String The path and file name appended to the root target after it is resolved. <target root="ProgramFiles" path=" Shortcuts\test.exe "/>

<customExecutes> Element The <customExecutes> element provides a list of custom actions for Package Manager to perform on the package. <customExecutes> contains the <customExecute> child element.