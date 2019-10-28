Installing, Updating, Repairing, and Removing NI Software

Use Package Manager to install, update, repair, and remove NI software.
Use Package Manager to browse for and install available NI software.
Package Manager may recommend additional software that adds functionality to the product you are installing, though suites may require you to select products before you see recommended additional software. Items that are checked by default are most strongly recommended. You may lack certain support or functionality if you decline to install these additional items. For example, if you have LabVIEW installed and you install a driver, Package Manager recommends driver support for LabVIEW. If you decline to install driver support, you will be unable to develop applications with that driver in LabVIEW.
Use Package Manager to update NI software installed on your system, including Package Manager itself.
If the software you want to update is not displayed on the UPDATES tab, you must update the software using NI Update Service or check the BROWSE PRODUCTS tab for a newer version of the product.
Use Package Manager to repair NI software installed on your system if the software does not run correctly. Software may not run correctly due to corrupt or missing files.
You use Package Manager to remove NI software installed on your system.