Installing, Updating, Repairing, and Removing NI Software

Last Modified: August 2, 2019

Use Package Manager to install, update, repair, and remove NI software.

Installing NI Software

Use Package Manager to browse for and install available NI software.

  1. On the BROWSE PRODUCTS tab, click a product category to display available products in that category.
  2. Select the product that you want to install and click INSTALL.

    Package Manager may recommend additional software that adds functionality to the product you are installing, though suites may require you to select products before you see recommended additional software. Items that are checked by default are most strongly recommended. You may lack certain support or functionality if you decline to install these additional items. For example, if you have LabVIEW installed and you install a driver, Package Manager recommends driver support for LabVIEW. If you decline to install driver support, you will be unable to develop applications with that driver in LabVIEW.

    To download instrument drivers for most NI software, launch your software, plug in your hardware, and follow the instructions provided by your software.

  3. Complete the remaining installation steps as prompted.

Updating NI Software

Use Package Manager to update NI software installed on your system, including Package Manager itself.

  1. On the UPDATES tab, select the software that you want to update and click UPDATE.

    If the software you want to update is not displayed on the UPDATES tab, you must update the software using NI Update Service or check the BROWSE PRODUCTS tab for a newer version of the product.

    To update all NI software, select the checkbox at the top of the table and click UPDATE. You can filter the list of displayed software using the Category and Maintainer pull-down menus.

  2. Complete the remaining update steps as prompted.

Repairing NI Software

Use Package Manager to repair NI software installed on your system if the software does not run correctly. Software may not run correctly due to corrupt or missing files.

  1. On the INSTALLED tab, select the NI software that you want to repair and click REPAIR.
    To repair all NI software, select the checkbox at the top of the table and click REPAIR. You can filter the list of displayed software using the Category and Maintainer pull-down menus.

    Package Manager may recommend additional software to repair. You can de-select the items that you do not want to repair. But you may encounter issues using the software if you decline to repair these additional items.
  2. Complete the remaining repair steps as prompted.

Removing NI Software

You use Package Manager to remove NI software installed on your system.

  1. On the INSTALLED tab, select the software that you want to remove and click REMOVE.
    To remove all NI software, select the checkbox at the top of the table and click REMOVE. You can filter the list of displayed software using the Category and Maintainer pull-down menus.

  2. Complete the remaining removing steps as prompted.

