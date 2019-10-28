Installing Packages from a Feed

To install packages from a feed, you register the feed and install it from the Packages tab.

(Settings). Open Package Manager and click ).

Select the checkbox for Show available packages and feed management tools. Package Manager displays General and Feeds sections in the Settings dialog box.

In the Feeds section, click Add.

In the Add feed dialog box, enter a name for the feed and the feed path. Click Add.

Open the Packages tab, select the checkbox for each package you want to install and then click Install. Note You may need to remove the checkmark from the Products Only checkbox to view all available packages.