Assembling a WinInst Package

You assemble a Windows Installer (WinInst) package by creating a root directory that contains subdirectories, source files, and configuration files.
For detailed explanation and examples of the configuration files you include in a package, refer to the following topics:
-
Control File Attributes
-
Instructions XML for WinInst Packages
Before you build a WinInst package, assemble all appropriate source files and subdirectories into a single directory.
-
Create a root directory to hold all components of the WinInst package. For example: C:\temp\MyWinInstPkg
-
Inside the root directory, create a control subdirectory. For example: C:\temp\MyWinInstPkg\control
-
Inside the control subdirectory, create a control file.
-
Using a text editor, create a new document.
-
Enter all control file attributes and values needed for your package.
-
Enter wininst for the XB-Plugin attribute to indicate that the package is a WinInst package.
-
Save the file as control and omit the file extension.
-
Inside the root directory, create a data subdirectory. For example: C:\temp\MyWinInstPkg\data
-
Inside the data subdirectory, include any MSI files or executable files.
-
(Optional) Inside the data subdirectory, create an instructions file.
-
Using a text editor, create a new document.
-
Enter all appropriate elements and attributes for your package.
-
Save the file as instructions and omit the file extension.
-
Inside the root directory, create a Debian binary file. This file declares conformity to the Debian standard. For more information, visit debian.org.
-
Using a text editor, create a new document.
-
Enter 2.0
-
Save the file as debian-binary and omit the file extension.
The following figure shows an example WinInst package: