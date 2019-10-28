Home Support NI Product Manuals NI Package Manager 19.6 Manual

Table Of Contents

Assembling a File Package

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: August 2, 2019

You assemble a File package by creating a root directory that contains subdirectories, source files, and configuration files.

For detailed explanation and examples of the configuration files you include in a package, refer to the following topics:

  • Control File Attributes
  • Installation Target Roots
  • Instructions XML for File Packages

Before you build a File package, assemble all appropriate source files and subdirectories into a single root directory.

  1. Create a root directory to hold all components of the File package. For example: C:\temp\MyFilePkg
  2. Inside the root directory, create a control subdirectory. For example: C:\temp\MyFilePkg\control
  3. Inside the control subdirectory, create a control file.
    1. Using a text editor, create a new document.
    2. Enter all control file attributes and values needed for your package.
    3. Enter file for the XB-Plugin attribute to indicate that the package is a File package.
    4. Save the file as control and omit the file extension.
  4. Inside the root directory, create a data subdirectory. For example: C:\temp\MyFilePkg\data
  5. Inside the data subdirectory, create one or more installation target subdirectories. The subdirectories you create specify where Package Manager installs the files in that subdirectory. For example, if you create C:\temp\MyFilePkg\data\Desktop, Package Manager installs any files inside that subdirectory to the Desktop.
  6. (Optional) Inside the data subdirectory, create an instructions file.
    1. Using a text editor, create a new document.
    2. Enter all appropriate elements and attributes for your package.
    3. Save the file as instructions and omit the file extension.
  7. Inside the root directory, create a Debian binary file. This file declares conformity to the Debian standard. For more information, visit debian.org.
    1. Using a text editor, create a new document.
    2. Enter 2.0
    3. Save the file as debian-binary and omit the file extension.

The following figure shows an example File package where the installation target root is Desktop:

Related Topics

Recently Viewed Topics