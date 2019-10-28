Adding a Package to a Feed

Use the command line interface to add a package to a feed.
Place the package in a directory. You can place the package either in the same source directory as the other packages in the feed or in a different directory.
Open a command prompt.
Change directories to the location of Package Manager. The default location is C:\Program Files\National Instruments\NI Package Manager.
Run the following command: nipkg feed-add-pkg <location of feed> <name and filepath of package(s)>.
For example, if you enter C:\Program Files\National Instruments\NI Package Manager> nipkg feed-add-pkg C:\temp\myTestFeed C:\temp\myTestPackage\my-test-package.nipkg, Package Manager updates the feed manifest files in the C:\temp\myTestFeed directory using the package files in C:\temp\myTestPackage.