Adding a Package to a Feed

Change directories to the location of Package Manager.

Run the following command: nipkg feed-add-pkg <location of feed> <name and filepath of package(s)> .

For example, if you enter C:\Program Files\National Instruments\NI Package Manager> nipkg feed-add-pkg C:\temp\myTestFeed C:\temp\myTestPackage\my-test-package.nipkg, Package Manager updates the feed manifest files in the C:\temp\myTestFeed directory using the package files in C:\temp\myTestPackage.