Package Components

A package is comprised of a root directory containing subdirectories, payload files, and configuration files that define the result of the package's installation on the target system.
|Component
|Details
|control subdirectory
|
Contains the control file.
The control file contains metadata describing properties and relationships of the package, such as its name, version, type, and dependencies.
|data subdirectory
|
Contains the payload you intend to distribute with your package. Depending on whether you build a File package or WinInst package, some of the data subdirectory contents will differ.
|
File packages contain the following items:
|
WinInst packages contain the following items:
|debian-binary file
|Declares conformity to the Debian standard.