Home Support NI Product Manuals NI Package Manager 19.5 Manual

Table Of Contents

Installation Target Roots for File Packages

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: August 2, 2019

The directories you create inside the data folder inform Package Manager where to install the files when you build packages. If you create a subdirectory inside a target root, Package Manager will create the subdirectory on the target system.

Packages with Architecture values windows_all and windows_x86 cannot use 64-bit only target roots like ProgramFiles_64 or LV2017DIR64. Package Manager will error regardless of OS if these roots are encountered. Packages with Architecture value windows_x64 can use both 32- and 64-bit roots.

Toggling Paths

A toggling path resolves to the bit-specific path that matches the bitness of the operating system. ProgramFiles, System, and some NIPaths target roots can be used as toggling paths.
spd-note-note
Note  

The toggle is based on the bitness of the operating system, not the architecture of the package that is using the path.

Windows-Standard Locations

These are defined in the table below. For example, ProgramFiles resolves to ProgramFiles_32 on a 32-bit OS, and to ProgramFiles_64 on a 64-bit OS. Bit-neutral locations, like ProgramData, have no toggle, but are uncommon and not likely what you want to use.

NIPaths Target Roots

NIPaths target roots are always prefixed by ni-paths. For example, the NIPaths target root for the NI Package Manager Directory is represented as ni-paths-NIPMDIR. If a NIPaths target root has both a 32-bit and 64-bit implementation, then it will have a toggling variant you can use by appending with the _32or64 suffix. For example, both ni-paths-NIPMDIR and ni-paths-NIPMDIR64 are listed in the table below, so ni-paths-NIPMDIR_32or64 is a valid toggling NIPaths target root.

spd-note-note
Note  

Toggling NIPaths target roots are not listed in the below table.

For each intended root target, create the corresponding subdirectory in your file package using the names provided below.

Target Root Name in File Package Default Folder
Home Home

%SystemDrive%\Users\Public or%PUBLIC%

Desktop Desktop %PUBLIC%\Desktop
Documents Documents %PUBLIC%\Documents
ProgramData ProgramData %SystemDrive%\ProgramData
Startup Startup %ProgramData%\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\StartUp (If ALLUSERS property is set)
ProgramMenu ProgramMenu %ProgramData%\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs (If ALLUSERS property is set)
ProgramFiles
  • ProgramFiles
  • ProgramFiles_32
  • ProgramFiles_64

64-bit OS:

  • _32 = %SystemDrive%\Program Files (x86)
  • _64 (or no suffix) = %SystemDrive%\Program Files

32-bit OS:

%SystemDrive%\Program Files

System
  • System
  • System_32
  • System_64

64-bit OS:

  • _32 = %windir%\SysWOW64
  • _64 (or no suffix) = %windir%\system32

32-bit OS:

%windir%\system32

BootVolume BootVolume %SystemDrive%
NIPkgMgrTemp NIPkgMgrTemp %TEMP%\NIPackageManager
spd-note-note
Note  
  • Package Manager deletes files installed in this folder after the package installation completes. Therefore, use this root only for customExecute paths. Do not use this root with a customExecute that runs the uninstall step.
  • When installing multiple packages, this root installs all files in the default folder. Use this root if there are dependencies among the packages. For example, if package 3 relies on files in package 1 and 2, use this root to ensure that the three packages are installed in the same folder so that package 3 can access the dependency files in package 1 and 2. Otherwise, use the NIPkgMgrTempUnique root to avoid file collision among the packages because the NIPkgMgrTempUnique root creates a sub-folder for each package.
NIPkgMgrTempUnique NIPkgMgrTempUnique %TEMP%\NIPackageManager\Temporary unique sub-directory per package
spd-note-note
Note  
  • Package Manager deletes files installed in this folder after the package installation completes. Therefore, use this root only for customExecute paths. Do not use this root with a customExecute that runs the uninstall step.
  • When installing multiple packages, this root creates a sub-folder for each package. Use this root to avoid file collision when there are no file dependencies among the packages. In case of file dependencies, for example, if package 3 relies on files in package 1 and 2, use the NIPkgMgrTemp root to ensure that the three packages are installed in the same folder so that package 3 can access the dependency files in package 1 and 2.
NISHAREDDIR ni-paths-NISHAREDDIR [NIDIR]\Shared\
NISHAREDDIR64 ni-paths-NISHAREDDIR64 [NIDIR64]\Shared\
NIADDONSDIR64 ni-paths-NIADDONSDIR64 [NIDIR64]\Addons\
NIPUBAPPDATADIR ni-paths-NIPUBAPPDATADIR [ProgramData]\National Instruments\
NIPMDIR ni-paths-NIPMDIR [NIDIR]\NI Package Manager\
NIPMDIR64 ni-paths-NIPMDIR64 [NIDIR64]\NI Package Manager\
LVPDPDIR64 ni-paths-LVPDPDIR64 [NIDIR64]\LabVIEW Platform Developer Preview\
LVFTPDIR64 ni-paths-LVFTPDIR64 [NIDIR64]\Next Generation LabVIEW Features Technology Preview\
LVNXGDIR64

LVNXG200DIR64

LVNXG300DIR64

LVNXG400DIR64

ni-paths-LVNXGDIR64

ni-paths-LVNXG200DIR64

ni-paths-LVNXG300DIR64

ni-paths-LVNXG400DIR64

[NIDIR64]\LabVIEW NXG\

[NIDIR64]\LabVIEW NXG 2.0\

[NIDIR64]\LabVIEW NXG 3.0\

[NIDIR64]\LabVIEW NXG 3.0\

  • LV2014DIR
  • LV2015DIR
  • LV2016DIR
  • LV2017DIR
  • LV2018DIR
  • LV2019DIR
  • ni-paths-LV2014DIR
  • ni-paths-LV2015DIR
  • ni-paths-LV2016DIR
  • ni-paths-LV2017DIR
  • ni-paths-LV2018DIR
  • ni-paths-LV2019DIR
  • [NIDIR]\LabVIEW 2014
  • [NIDIR]\LabVIEW 2015
  • [NIDIR]\LabVIEW 2016
  • [NIDIR]\LabVIEW 2017
  • [NIDIR]\LabVIEW 2018
  • [NIDIR]\LabVIEW 2019
  • LV2014DIR64
  • LV2015DIR64
  • LV2016DIR64
  • LV2017DIR64
  • LV2018DIR64
  • LV2019DIR64
  • ni-paths-LV2014DIR64
  • ni-paths-LV2015DIR64
  • ni-paths-LV2016DIR64
  • ni-paths-LV2017DIR64
  • ni-paths-LV2018DIR64
  • ni-paths-LV2019DIR64
  • [NIDIR64]\LabVIEW 2014
  • [NIDIR64]\LabVIEW 2015
  • [NIDIR64]\LabVIEW 2016
  • [NIDIR64]\LabVIEW 2017
  • [NIDIR64]\LabVIEW 2018
  • [NIDIR64]\LabVIEW 2019
NILMLICENSESDIR ni-paths-NILMLICENSESDIR [NIPUBAPPDATADIR]\License Manager\Licenses\
NILMPRODUCTINFODIR ni-paths-NILMPRODUCTINFODIR [NIPUBAPPDATADIR]\License Manager\ProductInfo\
NILEGALROOTDIR ni-paths-NILEGALROOTDIR [NIDIR]\
TESTSTAND2017DIR

TESTSTAND2017DIR64

ni-paths-TESTSTAND2017DIR

ni-paths-TESTSTAND2017DIR64

[NIDIR]\TestStand 2017\

[NIDIR64]\TestStand 2017\

TESTSTAND2019DIR

TESTSTAND2019DIR64

ni-paths-TESTSTAND2019DIR

ni-paths-TESTSTAND2019DIR64

[NIDIR]\TestStand 2019\

[NIDIR64]\TestStand 2019\

NIFPGA51DIR64 ni-paths-NIFPGA51DIR64 [BootVolume]\NIFPGA\
IVISTANDARDROOTDIR

IVISTANDARDROOTDIR64

ni-paths-IVISTANDARDROOTDIR

ni-paths-IVISTANDARDROOTDIR64

[Program Files_32]\IVI Foundation\IVI\

[ProgramFiles_64]\IVI Foundation\IVI\

NIHELPVIEWERDOCUMENTATIONDIR ni-paths-NIHELPVIEWERDOCUMENTATIONDIR [NIDIR]\Help Viewer\Documentation\
MSTUDIODIR ni-paths-MSTUDIODIR [NIDIR]\Measurement Studio\

Related Topics

Recently Viewed Topics