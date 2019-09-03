Creating a Feed

Create feeds to distribute multiple packages that have dependencies on one another and consolidate package file updates in one location.

Place one or more packages ( .nipkg ) in a single source directory. The packages in the feed can be any mix of package types.

Open a command prompt.

Change directories to the location of Package Manager. The default location is C:\Program Files\National Instruments\NI Package Manager .

Run the following command: nipkg feed-create <target location of feed> <location of source directory> . For example, if you enter C:\Program Files\National Instruments\NI Package Manager> nipkg feed-create C:\temp\myTestFeed C:\temp\myTestPackage, Package Manager creates the feed manifest files in the C:\temp\myTestFeed directory using the package files in C:\temp\myTestPackage.