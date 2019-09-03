Accessing the Command Line Interface for NI Package Manager

Use the command line interface (CLI) to modify the execution of NI Package Manager processes.
You can use the CLI for the following purposes:
- Silently install, update, repair, or remove NI software
- Build and manage packages
- View the current state of your system
- Run the GUI in browse or command mode
Navigate to C:\Program Files\National Instruments\NI Package Manager from the Command Prompt to invoke the CLI.
Enter
nipkg help
to access the built-in CLI help. For help on a specific command, type
nipkg help command
. For example, type
nipkg help upgrade
to access help for the upgrade command. Enter
NIPackageManager.exe /?
to access built-in browse mode and command mode help.