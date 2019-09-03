Automating an Online or Offline Installer

Automate the silent installation of package or suite installers using the command line interface (CLI).

An online installer is a lightweight executable containing no packages in itself, but installs a product by downloading the necessary packages from the internet. An offline installer contains the complete set of packages needed for the product, which are bundled into a one-time download. Since offline installers contain the complete contents of software, it typically takes longer to download.

Package installers and suite installers differ only in the number of products that can be selected to install. Suite installers contain multiple products that you can choose to install, and a package installer just includes one product.

Navigate to ni.com/downloads and search for the product you need to install. Select the product version, edition, and driver software you need if applicable. Determine whether you are downloading an online or an offline installer and complete the corresponding steps to download and run the installer you need.

Complete the following steps to run an online or an offline installer silently.

Installer Type Steps to Download and Install Online Note Installers of this type always download as an .exe and will typically be under 10MB.

and will typically be under 10MB. There are products that do not offer an online installer option. Click Download if an online installer is available. Ensure that the installer is an executable before proceeding. Run Command Prompt as an administrator and change to the directory in which you downloaded your installer using the cd command. cd %temp% For example: Pass the following command to extract the PreInstall.exe : <name of preinstaller> /C /T:"<Drive>:\<existing>\<folder>" Your command will look similar to the following example: ni-labview-nxg-3.0.0_6.2_suite_online.exe /C /T:"C:\Users\jdoe\Downloads" Your command will look similar to the following example. Pass the following command and flags to silently automate the installation of the package. start /wait PreInstall.exe --passive --accept-eulas --bootstrapper --prevent-reboot Offline Note Installers of this type can download as a larger .exe, .iso, or .zip file. Download an offline installer in one of the two following ways. Click Individual Offline Installers if available. Select one of the offline installer options. Note The higher version is a patch. Click Download . Proceed once the installer has finished downloading.

if available. Click the title of the latest version of the product you are installing. Click the download link to download your offline installer. Proceed once the installer has finished downloading.

Run Command Prompt as an administrator and change to the directory in which you downloaded your installer using the cd command. cd "C:\Users\lvadmin\downloads" For example: Pass the following command to extract the Install.exe : <name of preinstaller> /C /T:"<Drive>:\<existing>\<folder>" Your command will look similar to the following example: NIPackageManager18.5.1 /C /T:"C:\Users\jdoe\Downloads" Your command will look similar to the following example. Pass the following commands and arguments to silently automate the installation of the package. start /wait Installer.exe --passive --accept-eulas --prevent-reboot