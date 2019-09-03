Assembling a WinInst Package

You assemble a Windows Installer (WinInst) package by creating a root directory that contains subdirectories, source files, and configuration files.

For detailed explanation and examples of the configuration files you include in a package, refer to the following topics:

Control File Attributes

Instructions XML for WinInst Packages

Before you build a WinInst package, assemble all appropriate source files and subdirectories into a single directory.

Create a root directory to hold all components of the WinInst package. For example: C:\temp\MyWinInstPkg Inside the root directory, create a control subdirectory. For example: C:\temp\MyWinInstPkg\control Inside the control subdirectory, create a control file. Using a text editor, create a new document. Enter all control file attributes and values needed for your package. Enter wininst for the XB-Plugin attribute to indicate that the package is a WinInst package. Save the file as control and omit the file extension. Inside the root directory, create a data subdirectory. For example: C:\temp\MyWinInstPkg\data Inside the data subdirectory, include any MSI files or executable files. (Optional) Inside the data subdirectory, create an instructions file. Using a text editor, create a new document. Enter all appropriate elements and attributes for your package. Save the file as instructions and omit the file extension. Inside the root directory, create a Debian binary file. This file declares conformity to the Debian standard. For more information, visit debian.org. Using a text editor, create a new document. Enter 2.0 Save the file as debian-binary and omit the file extension.